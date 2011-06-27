Used 2002 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Can't part with it. ctgal , 11/13/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my subie because I needed a reliable car to get me back and forth to work every day in the NW CT hills. Through snow, ice, torrential rains, you name it. 120 miles a day. This car never failed me and was fun to drive! Finally, at 150,000 miles and 3 trips from East Coast to West Coast, it needed a new head gasket. There is no rust on this car and the finish looks as good as the day I bought it. There is a little wind noise from the driver's side window but I never felt noise was a problem. Now, with 175,000 miles, the car lives in sunny CA where I hope to put another 75K on it driving back and forth to the Sierra Nevada. Still has the pep of a youngster. Report Abuse

Be cautious if buying used bm16v , 11/23/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle used and it has not been a great experience. Overall, the car is ok but if you are in the market for this model, go above and beyond to see if the vehicle has any oil consumption issues. My car eats oil like crazy and after researching "oil consumption subaru" I have learned I am not alone. I've switched to a thicker oil and have just learned to live with the issue. I have had several VW's and now appreciate what I had with the VR6 engine. Looking forward to seeing how this thing does in the snow, but I really don't like driving this car. Subarus can be good, but this thing is getting sold in the spring. Report Abuse

Really Reliable Subie Adrian , 06/01/2016 GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I traded my piece of crap truck for my 2002 Subaru Legacy GT Limited, and it has been really reliable for me. It had 239,000 miles on it when i got it, and I have put almost 10,000 miles on her since I got her. I'm a delivery driver at a pizza company, and so I really depend on my car, and it has not failed me once. Occasionally when I'm at a complete standstill while in either reverse or drive, I'll hear a little knocking sound, but It hasn't really effected my Subie's performance at all. I live in California, so I don't really have to deal with the snow, but even still, it's been fun having her. I really don't want to get rid of her until she runs into the ground. Handles like a dream, hugs corners nicely. Not a racing car, but something to get you from point A to point B without having to worry about reliability issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive around mountains roads. Glenn , 07/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My car has over 170000 on it. It's still very tight and smooth. It's great in the snow (under 8") with new tires on. I've always had problems with the brakes (front calipers) and of course the wind noise. The check engine light has been on for a long time. New Catalytic converter cost over $1500). All my driving is highway but I haven't done the timing belt yet. I'll do it soon. The dealer was able to correct 50% of the wind noise. The rear defroster isn't very strong compared to other cars. I drive over 1000 miles every week. It only gets 25- 27MPG (due to the AWD and the weight of the car. Report Abuse