Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

very pleased kc66 , 10/21/2011 4 of 5 people found this review helpful bought this car over 2 years ago with 120,000 miles on it and already put over 70,000 miles in that time. Have had to replace both front cv axles and tie rods, and 1 bearing. So far I've been able to do all the work myself so in material I have only put $250.00 in it. Its been a very hard working car. The AWD is amazing and the flat 4 is very peppy. I get 25 to 29 mpg and I have driven it from northern virginia to southern florida and back with not 1 problem. I hope the car runs another 100,000 and I would buy another. Report Abuse

Awesome Drive condo9 , 10/21/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I LOVE THIS CAR. I have put over 80,000 miles on my Outback in 2 years. I bought it because I backpack, bike, and haul my dogs around..Plus, I wanted a car that was going to last me more than 200,000 miles. I've been to CO, TN, MO, and IN, in rain, snow, ice, and am completely satisfied with this car's ability to handle it all. Report Abuse

Hope to NEVER own one ever again@ lucymo , 06/28/2012 5 of 8 people found this review helpful at 6 years and 114K miles headgaskets failed despite the special sealant/conditioner that Subaru applied to the coolant. Had to replace them and the engine that warped due to overheating (the thermometer never showed signs of overheating). Then, the catalytic converter needed to be replaced, and a whole bunch of other expensive parts. For the money I spent on this car in the last 7 years I could have purchased a new car! The tranny is starting to go - won't shift into D (at 150K m). Since I already put so much money into it, I can't part with it, but it just keeps failing... Very unreliable. I do all scheduled maintenance on time. The only good thing about it is the wagon size - gigantic Report Abuse

172K Test Drive RobInIllinois , 05/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned a 94 Legacy that I loved and ran to 200 K miles. This has been a disappointment. The Tranny failed at about 70 K and is failing again. Every winter the engine smells like gas as the metal fuel rail contracts. The head gasket is seeping oil. Report Abuse