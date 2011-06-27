  1. Home
Used 1994 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG232121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/445.2 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG232121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.37.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.36.4 in.36.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.35.6 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.9 in.181.9 in.178.9 in.
Curb weight2730 lbs.3225 lbs.2970 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.36.2 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.56.3 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.101.6 in.101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno71 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winestone Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Stillwater Blue Metallic
  • Desert Plum Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
