  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Justy
  4. Used 1994 Subaru Justy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Subaru Justy Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Justy
Overview
See Justy Inventory
See Justy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 3
Combined MPG3026
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/303.6 mi.220.8/266.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.9.2 gal.
Combined MPG3026
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l1.2 l
Horsepower73 hp @ 5600 rpm73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 3Inline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front shoulder room50.4 in.51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.51.0 in.
Measurements
Length145.5 in.145.5 in.
Curb weight1955 lbs.2045 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.8 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.no
Height53.7 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base90.0 in.90.0 in.
Width60.4 in.60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno22 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Polar White
  • High Tech Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • High Tech Red
  • Polar White
See Justy InventorySee Justy Inventory

Related Used 1994 Subaru Justy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles