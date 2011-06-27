Used 1991 Subaru Justy Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|30
|27
|30
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/33 mpg
|25/29 mpg
|28/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|257.6/303.6 mi.
|230.0/266.8 mi.
|257.6/303.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|9.2 gal.
|9.2 gal.
|9.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|27
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|70 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.2 l
|1.2 l
|1.2 l
|Horsepower
|73 hp @ 5600 rpm
|73 hp @ 5600 rpm
|66 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|29.5 ft.
|29.5 ft.
|29.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|51.3 in.
|50.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.2 in.
|30.2 in.
|30.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.7 in.
|51.0 in.
|50.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|145.5 in.
|145.5 in.
|145.5 in.
|Curb weight
|1910 lbs.
|2045 lbs.
|1820 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.8 cu.ft.
|9.9 cu.ft.
|9.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|5.0 in.
|5.0 in.
|Height
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Wheel base
|90.0 in.
|90.0 in.
|90.0 in.
|Width
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
