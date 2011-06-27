Used 2013 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Not what they used to be Mary , 08/19/2015 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned 4 subarus, so I have some experience. Traded in my reliable 2009 impreza to buy the sporty redesigned 2013 with CVT. bad move! In two years, I have replaced 6 headlight bulbs. They blow continually. Subaru says this can be common. Ok, so not a great big deal, at least compared to my latest problem. 68,000 miles and the CVT is shot. Makes a loud groaning noise. Subaru says the tranny is bad- bad bearings. It's off of warranty at 60 k. Cost to fix $8000.00!!!!!!!!! Why should a tranny die at 68k? I'm a teacher. Don't drive on snow days, hardly during the summer, don't tow, do offloading and commute on the interstate, so no stop and go driving. They say extreme driving conditions can cause problems. Im not extreme, and isnt subaru billed as the most dependable take anywhere through anything car? Great advertising but not true? Needless to say I'm distraught and really disappointed. Nissan extended their cvt warranty to double 10 yrs/120,000k. Why is that? Be careful, and really research this. It is more prevent than is know and this has yet to be exposed as it should. Cars are just beginning to hot the 70-80k mark. Buyer be ware. I'm done with Subaru...sad about this, but the risk is too great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car will surprize you stetson87 , 02/27/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my first Subaru ive ever owned. Ive been a Mazda fan for years due to its "zoom-zoom" factor, I test drove the Impreza and walked away ecstatic. I bought the 5speed manual over the CVT because I love to shift gears. The CVT gets better gas mileage. The AWD system gives you grip right off the line, no waiting for power to build. I rarely feel the need to redline just to merge onto the highway, just a blip of the throttle, downshift and your off. This isn't a WRX and shouldn't be treated as such. The interior is pretty simple but very nice materials. Its very spacious and four 6ft adults fit nicely in my sedan. Report Abuse

Lots of noise seafields6 , 07/04/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have a 2012 @ have put 20,000 miles on it. This one has the deluxe stereo & $300 speaker option, which is good because sometimes you can actually hear some music above the engine/transmission noise when you're starting off & the awful tire noise all the time. Subaru apparently has no knowledge of sound proofing. They ruined the car for me by choosing these noisy low rated tires. Maybe I'll like this car once these tires are replaced with something better. Report Abuse

Recent Purchase johnnybb , 11/04/2012 29 of 36 people found this review helpful Very stylish car. Had a 2009 model for three years and the 2013 is nicely improved. Very easy handling around corners. Nice, tight turning radius. Gets impressive gas mileage for an all-wheel drive vehicle. Brakes feel solid and sure. Ride is not too stiff, not too soft -- just right. Is the best deal out there for a vehicle with all-wheel drive with a good set of features at a reasonable price. Overall -- very satisfied. I would rate excellent in all categories, but this is not a luxury vehicle. A 4 in this class of vehicle is a very good rating. Report Abuse