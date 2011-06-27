Used 2013 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Went from Infiniti M35 to Impreza and very happy! rob3016 , 12/11/2012 33 of 34 people found this review helpful We have had the Impreza Sport Premium about three weeks now and I am impressed. That is saying a lot after trading in my 2008 Infiniti M35. I decided the Impreza is a more practical car for our needs (late 30s with boys). Doubled our gas mileage. Enough room in the rear seat for two car seats and my wife if she chooses to sit there. Plenty of leg room. Huge cargo volume with seats folded down. Seat bottoms are longer than other cars for more leg support. Other's shorten the seat to bump leg room numbers. Fun to drive especially with paddle shifters. All wheel drive handling is fantastic, especially in the rain. This is my first AWD car and I am hooked. Very happy with my decision. Report Abuse

Good little machine califchick , 09/29/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I traded in my VW Jetta sedan a month ago for the Impreza hatchback. As the salesperson informed me during the "I'm still looking" phase, people buy Subarus for the "waist down" performance, as they lack many of the luxuries that other car makers add as perks. Having said that, the leather is good quality, the car handles very well (can't wait to get it in the snow!), and it's got a decent backseat and storage for the daily haul. Bluetooth and USB are decent, but stereo very generic. Controls are simple. Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is interesting...takes some getting used to. One month in, and I'm a happy customer!

Mostly a Great Car zentec , 05/06/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have moved from a Honda Civic to the 2013 Impreza. Car drives much better than the Civic, about the same gas mileage with a lot less road noise. Seats are better than the Civic, most of the interior is on par or better.

My First Subaru and I am Impressed Omar , 11/12/2015 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my wife. Since we live in Colorado, I wanted them to be safe. ***You must change the tires, the stock tires are bad***. I ended up changing to Michelin Premier A/S and I am getting 100% traction satisfaction and safety. When I drive it, I take the corners fast and the Subaru is fun to drive. The handling in all weather is excellent including snow, off course with the Michelin tires only. I am getting 29 city and 37 Hwy after I changed the tires. Before it was 25/ 34. The acceleration is OK but is not a fast car WRX fast. If you are looking for a fast car WRX is the one. If you are looking for a fun and safe car all weather, this is it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value