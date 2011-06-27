Used 2013 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Went from Infiniti M35 to Impreza and very happy!
We have had the Impreza Sport Premium about three weeks now and I am impressed. That is saying a lot after trading in my 2008 Infiniti M35. I decided the Impreza is a more practical car for our needs (late 30s with boys). Doubled our gas mileage. Enough room in the rear seat for two car seats and my wife if she chooses to sit there. Plenty of leg room. Huge cargo volume with seats folded down. Seat bottoms are longer than other cars for more leg support. Other's shorten the seat to bump leg room numbers. Fun to drive especially with paddle shifters. All wheel drive handling is fantastic, especially in the rain. This is my first AWD car and I am hooked. Very happy with my decision.
Good little machine
I traded in my VW Jetta sedan a month ago for the Impreza hatchback. As the salesperson informed me during the "I'm still looking" phase, people buy Subarus for the "waist down" performance, as they lack many of the luxuries that other car makers add as perks. Having said that, the leather is good quality, the car handles very well (can't wait to get it in the snow!), and it's got a decent backseat and storage for the daily haul. Bluetooth and USB are decent, but stereo very generic. Controls are simple. Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is interesting...takes some getting used to. One month in, and I'm a happy customer!
Mostly a Great Car
I have moved from a Honda Civic to the 2013 Impreza. Car drives much better than the Civic, about the same gas mileage with a lot less road noise. Seats are better than the Civic, most of the interior is on par or better.
My First Subaru and I am Impressed
I bought this car for my wife. Since we live in Colorado, I wanted them to be safe. ***You must change the tires, the stock tires are bad***. I ended up changing to Michelin Premier A/S and I am getting 100% traction satisfaction and safety. When I drive it, I take the corners fast and the Subaru is fun to drive. The handling in all weather is excellent including snow, off course with the Michelin tires only. I am getting 29 city and 37 Hwy after I changed the tires. Before it was 25/ 34. The acceleration is OK but is not a fast car WRX fast. If you are looking for a fast car WRX is the one. If you are looking for a fun and safe car all weather, this is it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Oil Burner
Was excited when we bought our 2012 Impreza Hatchback, BUT...we had the car for 25,000 miles and needed to bring it into the dealership 14 times for a check-oil light. Got the run around from the dealership...oil consumption was normal, they were going to change the brand of oil used, maybe the light was defective to just routinely topping it off. Ended up calling a lemon law lawyer who got me a $2500 settlement from Subaru and then I traded the car with equity on my loan. So, I ended up coming out alright, but I feel sorry for whoever ends up with my car or whoever buys the Impreza new. Don't do it
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2013 Subaru Impreza Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner