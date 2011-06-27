Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
2010 2.5i Subaru Sedan
I purchased my Subaru Impreza about 5 months ago after trading off my Honda Pilot. I was hesitant because of the large amount of snow we get in North Dakota. However, I could not be happier with the trade. The gas mileage is much better, no problems in the first 8,000 miles, and it is fun to drive. We ended up with 12 inches of snow in 24 hours and I had no issues commuting to and from work. Probably the funnest car I have owned, and it is number 6.
This is The Low End Product, but not so bad
Before I begin I just want to say I have owned 2 Foresters and they are both great cars. I bought this Imprezza used from a dealer in 2014 with under 36000 miles. I thought it was a great deal because of the milage. I have owned it for less than 3 months and I am now scheduled for my 3rd service appointment to fix the turn signal. I have read that Subaru cut corners on this model to save money and actually made the wire harness too short so that it pulls loose. I really like my dealership and in general I like Subarus, but I cannot recommend this model. I will actually be purchasing a new car this year, but I am no longer considering the Crosstrek, as it is just another Imprezza. Update: My local dealer did eventually get the turn signal fixed (at no charge). After several years the car has exhibited no other problems. I am actually considering a Crosstrek again, but will not be in the market for a couple more years. At this point I think I would recommend it. Update 2 - I'm purchasing a 2019 Subaru Forester. Update 3 - I did purchase a 2019 Forester and I really like it. My daughter has the 2010 Imprezza and its had no major issues.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Oil burner - burnt engine/valves. Awful
I bough (and I am now selling) my 2010 Subaru Impreza (Outback Sport). I bought it new, it burns oil. Ridiculous. All the maintenance and oil changes as required. In under 100K miles I had an oil leak develop and had to replace valve gasket -$$$ repair. less than 10K miles later I had a push rod bearing go because of oil burning! and now I have to buy a short block engine if I wanted to repair it. I am selling it for salvage for more than I expected as I refuse to sink good money after bad. At least I don't owe any money on it. This is the 2nd Subaru I have purchased with oil issues (the other was a turbo Baja - 4 burned valves while still under warranty in the first 36K miles).Stay away.
New Car Engine Vibration
I am very concerned about the engine vibration at idle on this car. It is very disconcerting to be sitting in a car with just over 1,000 miles on it and feel the engine vibrate. I called Service and the guy said that the Boxer engines tend to do this due to the alignment of the pistons. A look at the Subaru website says that a characteristic of the Boxster engine is REDUCED engine vibration. I look forward to presenting the Service adviser with this information tomorrow morning. Reliability is a big selling point for Subaru, but I am extremely concerned about mine.
The perfect car for hand controls
As a disabled driver, I purchased this car for the safety it provides in snow. It runs quietly and is quite comfortable. Plenty of pep too. But mostly, a car must be equipped with hand controls for me to drive. Not all cars are created equal in this regard. In my 30 years of driving with controls, I've never had an easier install with minimal intrusion into the cabin space. It's as if Subaru designed this car specifically for the disabled driver in mind. My driving position is superb and feels totally natural and not awkward. For those unfortunate folks who need to drive by hand, give this car a look. It just works.
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2010 Subaru Impreza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ