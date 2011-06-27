Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

2010 2.5i Subaru Sedan Anonymous , 12/08/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I purchased my Subaru Impreza about 5 months ago after trading off my Honda Pilot. I was hesitant because of the large amount of snow we get in North Dakota. However, I could not be happier with the trade. The gas mileage is much better, no problems in the first 8,000 miles, and it is fun to drive. We ended up with 12 inches of snow in 24 hours and I had no issues commuting to and from work. Probably the funnest car I have owned, and it is number 6. Report Abuse

This is The Low End Product, but not so bad historybuff13 , 02/12/2015 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Before I begin I just want to say I have owned 2 Foresters and they are both great cars. I bought this Imprezza used from a dealer in 2014 with under 36000 miles. I thought it was a great deal because of the milage. I have owned it for less than 3 months and I am now scheduled for my 3rd service appointment to fix the turn signal. I have read that Subaru cut corners on this model to save money and actually made the wire harness too short so that it pulls loose. I really like my dealership and in general I like Subarus, but I cannot recommend this model. I will actually be purchasing a new car this year, but I am no longer considering the Crosstrek, as it is just another Imprezza. Update: My local dealer did eventually get the turn signal fixed (at no charge). After several years the car has exhibited no other problems. I am actually considering a Crosstrek again, but will not be in the market for a couple more years. At this point I think I would recommend it. Update 2 - I'm purchasing a 2019 Subaru Forester. Update 3 - I did purchase a 2019 Forester and I really like it. My daughter has the 2010 Imprezza and its had no major issues. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Oil burner - burnt engine/valves. Awful crtruthbtold , 09/24/2014 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I bough (and I am now selling) my 2010 Subaru Impreza (Outback Sport). I bought it new, it burns oil. Ridiculous. All the maintenance and oil changes as required. In under 100K miles I had an oil leak develop and had to replace valve gasket -$$$ repair. less than 10K miles later I had a push rod bearing go because of oil burning! and now I have to buy a short block engine if I wanted to repair it. I am selling it for salvage for more than I expected as I refuse to sink good money after bad. At least I don't owe any money on it. This is the 2nd Subaru I have purchased with oil issues (the other was a turbo Baja - 4 burned valves while still under warranty in the first 36K miles).Stay away. Report Abuse

New Car Engine Vibration Mike 5150 , 03/18/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I am very concerned about the engine vibration at idle on this car. It is very disconcerting to be sitting in a car with just over 1,000 miles on it and feel the engine vibrate. I called Service and the guy said that the Boxer engines tend to do this due to the alignment of the pistons. A look at the Subaru website says that a characteristic of the Boxster engine is REDUCED engine vibration. I look forward to presenting the Service adviser with this information tomorrow morning. Reliability is a big selling point for Subaru, but I am extremely concerned about mine. Report Abuse