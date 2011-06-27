Used 2005 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Wagon stocksj , 06/07/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've have my Impreza RS Wagon since new in 2005 and it's always been very reliable in all weather. Mileage is good and it always runs. I've used it as a truck hauling my hobby stuff and gardening things. The HVAC does not blow cold AC from the lower vents but it's no differnt than the 2002 WRX wagon I traded in for this. This car's a keeper for life. Report Abuse

Happy so far theKman , 09/07/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful In a little under a year of driving this vehicle, I have had zero problems with it. I chose it for its AWD here in New England, even though I work for a Toyota dealer. It appealed to me much more than the AWD Matrix. I expected a little more power from the engine, and assume it's soaked up a bit from the AWD, but I'm glad I chose the 2.5RS over the WRX. I couldn't justify the $5,000+ premium over the 2.5, plus the WRX requires premium gas. The interior is pleasing to the eye, and very comfortable for my 6'3", 230lb. frame. The base factory audio system is extremely lacking in features and sound quality. I appreciate the functionality of the wagon and the folding rear seats.

Maybe the best all around car Subie4life , 03/09/2010 4 of 6 people found this review helpful I just got back from the dealer for a recall. Yep, after 96,000 miles this is the first time I took it to the dealer. What a great car. I've totally abused this thing (from landscaping materials to my 4-60 lb dogs) and it begs for more. I've only done routine maintenance (tires at 50k, oil every 3k) and it's as strong as ever. It thrives in bad weather (torrential downpours here in Miami and trips to the snow in NC). I get not great, but definitely good gas mileage (21-22 city, 26-27 hwy) and it has plenty of room for just about anything I need. Yes...you should buy one. I expect to keep mine for well over 5 more years and 100k miles.

Versatile! DD , 07/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is meant to be driven hard, and it's loads of fun when driven hard. I wish the turbo would be more readily available, but what's really great about the car is the value for money - AWD, Turbo, Sporty, and a Wagon. It's a great blend of features I was looking for. It's practical, affordable, and a lot of fun to drive as a sporty car. It's my first new car, and it's been rock solid so far. No complaints.