Used 2003 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

It does it all! Dave , 07/20/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I never write reviews, but I love this car and feel I owe it to the brand. I am completely sold on Subarus from now on. Snow, dirt, and wet roads are afterthoughts in this thing. I have taken it everywhere from snowdrifts to Jeep trails, and never had to second guess it. My favorite feature about it is storage space. I considered the few other cars with the elusive combination of storage and fuel efficiency, but none can touch the Subaru's AWD drivetrain. I will never go back to owning a truck for recreational purposes. The wagon can carry multiple bikes, gear for all and still have room for my dog. I love this car. Report Abuse

Love my Rex Thedog , 11/29/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I chose my black WRX wagon over an Acura RSX-S. I am glad I did. This car is fast, handles great, drives well, and has been a reliable work horse. I only wish I had hills, curves, and snow to drive it in. Report Abuse

After 7 years long time owner , 09/30/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new. It has been a rocket of a car despite the turbo lag at low rpms. Very responsive and nimble for a wagon. This was the 2nd gen WRX. Reliable except for some problems. There is strut knocking in the rear, disc/brakes problems (numerous brake replacements) not braking hard. Clutch smells when driving it hard. A bit cramped for tall people. No rear room for adults great space with seats folded down. Comparable to an SUV. Excessive wind noise and engine noise. Fogs up easy on the windows. Lots of fan noise when on high but not much output to help defog. Report Abuse

Lucky 13 years Jo , 08/12/2016 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Snowstorms, road salt, floods, backroads, and highways my car has seen them all and is still going. She is especially great at dealing in the snow with excellent handling all around and is a nice compact size for parking in the city. I love her and when I buy again, am likely to buy another one. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse