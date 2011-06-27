Used 2003 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews
It does it all!
I never write reviews, but I love this car and feel I owe it to the brand. I am completely sold on Subarus from now on. Snow, dirt, and wet roads are afterthoughts in this thing. I have taken it everywhere from snowdrifts to Jeep trails, and never had to second guess it. My favorite feature about it is storage space. I considered the few other cars with the elusive combination of storage and fuel efficiency, but none can touch the Subaru's AWD drivetrain. I will never go back to owning a truck for recreational purposes. The wagon can carry multiple bikes, gear for all and still have room for my dog. I love this car.
Love my Rex
I chose my black WRX wagon over an Acura RSX-S. I am glad I did. This car is fast, handles great, drives well, and has been a reliable work horse. I only wish I had hills, curves, and snow to drive it in.
After 7 years
I bought this car brand new. It has been a rocket of a car despite the turbo lag at low rpms. Very responsive and nimble for a wagon. This was the 2nd gen WRX. Reliable except for some problems. There is strut knocking in the rear, disc/brakes problems (numerous brake replacements) not braking hard. Clutch smells when driving it hard. A bit cramped for tall people. No rear room for adults great space with seats folded down. Comparable to an SUV. Excessive wind noise and engine noise. Fogs up easy on the windows. Lots of fan noise when on high but not much output to help defog.
Lucky 13 years
Snowstorms, road salt, floods, backroads, and highways my car has seen them all and is still going. She is especially great at dealing in the snow with excellent handling all around and is a nice compact size for parking in the city. I love her and when I buy again, am likely to buy another one.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun Car
This little car is fun to drive, safe and reliable. I have never had a single mechanical problem in four years. When I buy the next car this one stays too I never giving it up.
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2003 Subaru Impreza Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner