Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

Impressive Huan-Wen Chiu , 04/27/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Sure footed in any kind of weather and over any road surface. With performance and versatility to spare in a sleeper wagon body. Report Abuse

AWD 4-dr Sport Wagon Kiyoshi Kim , 07/31/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My first time purchasing Subaru and used vehicle. The decision was based on Clark Howard recommendation, who favors used car over new. Was originally thinking about WRX. Nice-looking exterior and sturdy machine to operate during rainy weather though it has not been tested in inclement condition due to persistently sunny days in Oregon!? Report Abuse

NoMoreSubi nomoresubi , 09/13/2011 L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 2 of 8 people found this review helpful I wish I could write a great review of the Three Subis Ive owned however, per my experience Im not able to. Subaru has major major major design, engineering, assembly, and supplier parts quality issues. Here is my experience. 1999 Outback about 40,000 miles head gaskets blow. Several thousand for a new engine (yea sometimes the heads and block will warp when the head gaskets blow) car totaled. 2001 about 500 miles head gaskets blow. Another engine about 40,000 miles spun bearing. Run only Mobil 1 every 3-5,000 miles oil change. Car totaled. 1997 outback 20 miles yep 20 miles head gaskets blow. All Three were the EJ25 4 cyl engine. Report Abuse

Legacy Wagon a very useful car salligator , 10/07/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought a Legacy wagon as a snow car since I go to work on very twisty, hilly roads that are icy and frequently covered in more than 12 inches of snow. I never even noticed the snow or rain. The car also carried my Samoyed dog in the back with its dog gate. I could get large objects like doors with the door frame into the car completely inside the car. It always ran, started and it could fo 95 without any problems on the highway. It also had fantastic resale value. I paid 19.5 and after 3 years I received 13.5 with a slightly damaged bumper. Report Abuse