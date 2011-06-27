Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews
Impressive
Sure footed in any kind of weather and over any road surface. With performance and versatility to spare in a sleeper wagon body.
AWD 4-dr Sport Wagon
My first time purchasing Subaru and used vehicle. The decision was based on Clark Howard recommendation, who favors used car over new. Was originally thinking about WRX. Nice-looking exterior and sturdy machine to operate during rainy weather though it has not been tested in inclement condition due to persistently sunny days in Oregon!?
NoMoreSubi
I wish I could write a great review of the Three Subis Ive owned however, per my experience Im not able to. Subaru has major major major design, engineering, assembly, and supplier parts quality issues. Here is my experience. 1999 Outback about 40,000 miles head gaskets blow. Several thousand for a new engine (yea sometimes the heads and block will warp when the head gaskets blow) car totaled. 2001 about 500 miles head gaskets blow. Another engine about 40,000 miles spun bearing. Run only Mobil 1 every 3-5,000 miles oil change. Car totaled. 1997 outback 20 miles yep 20 miles head gaskets blow. All Three were the EJ25 4 cyl engine.
Legacy Wagon a very useful car
I bought a Legacy wagon as a snow car since I go to work on very twisty, hilly roads that are icy and frequently covered in more than 12 inches of snow. I never even noticed the snow or rain. The car also carried my Samoyed dog in the back with its dog gate. I could get large objects like doors with the door frame into the car completely inside the car. It always ran, started and it could fo 95 without any problems on the highway. It also had fantastic resale value. I paid 19.5 and after 3 years I received 13.5 with a slightly damaged bumper.
Subaru
The model year after this one - 2001 and beyond - has more leg room in the back seat. Only complaint I have about this car is not much back seat room. But the sporty styling in the 2001 model year is much perferable to the more sedan conventional style look of the 2202 and beyond
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner