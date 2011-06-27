  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Good Car

MooMoo, 07/02/2002
This is the best car I have ever seen!

Good deal, Great car.

Slack, 07/24/2002
I bought my Impreza L sedan with 43k miles and it was in great shape. This is my first Subaru and it won't be my last. Although most consider it to be bottom-of-the-line as far as Impreza's go, it is still a fun and reliable car to drive. I have close to 52k miles on it already and have had no problems whatsoever. The ride is smooth and the engine is peppy. The interior is plain, but tasteful. Seats are comfortable(front and rear). Plenty of trunkspace and decent leg room for passengers in the rear.

2001 Subaru Impreza RS

Michael Saxon, 01/17/2017
2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Best car I've own hands down. I live in Mill Hall, PA 17751. Best kind of car to own in PA.

