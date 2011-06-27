Used 2000 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Solberg , 01/20/2005

Bought it fron uncle at EXTREMELY lowprice and it is a great car. My wholelife i have been a scooby freak eversince the familys first subaru (loyale).Every person i get into one of these never goes elsewhere. Great car, handles great in snow, fun to drive, extremely reliable, and quite peppy even in automatic form. I love the steering andhandling and on dry road you can feelthe tarmac sucking grip of the "Subarusymetrical AWD", Comfortable car also. All around great car and would recomendany Subaru to anyone no matter what their needs there is a Subaru for them.