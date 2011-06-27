Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews
'99 Outback Sport
I have had this car since it was brand new and I must say that it was a no- nonsense vehicle. There were some quibbles about the wheel bearings giving out quickly, but there is a TSB for fixing it, which to this day after 37,000 miles haven't needed to be replaced again. The clutch is a weak link in the drivetrain, so when it goes out, I HIGHLY suggest getting an aftermarket one. Other than that, the engine itself has been a jewel with only simple maintenance needed (i.e., oil change, coolant change, etc.) The car is a blast to drive, especially in the rain. Overall, a very good car with above average reliability that'll get you to where you want to go and have fun while driving it.
Loud Ride!
Overall good car. A very loud ride on rough or wet road. Struts make a hallow rattle but do not need to be replaced.
165K And Still Going Strong!
I bought this vehicle from my parents with 111k on it and I have loved owning it. It's been my favorite car to own. Where I live, I need an AWD car in the Winter and this Subaru gets me anywhere! I think it currently needs a rear wheel bearing. Other than that, I replaced the catalytic converter and a front brake caliper. Not bad. Switched it to Mobil 1 synthetic oil and get great gas mileage, 24-26 MPG.
Great car for the price
I picked mine up used with 60k miles on the clock, haven't had any problems with it. It's been so much fun to drive, especially on road trips. Twisties are always fun to go through on highways in the rain, passing everyone left and right with the AWD.
Reliability is the key
I bought my Outback Sport with 70k miles. I'm at about 125k now, and besides routine maintenance, the car has not cost me anything. This is exactly why I bought the car. I know that Subaru has addressed in the new OS/WRX all of the issues I had with this one (hp, wheels, etc.). That being said, I realize this car is a '99, and for what it is, I'm totally satisfied. If you don't abuse the car, you won't have any problems. Mileage is decent (mid- 20s). Interior room? I'm a drummer, and I fit my entire kit, plus a passenger! AWD? Put a set of snow tires on in the winter, and the car is unstoppable! Finally, get a set of WRX style wheels for the car, and improve the looks 100%.
