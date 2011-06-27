Used 1999 Subaru Impreza RS Consumer Reviews
MY CAR
I BOUGHT THE SUABARU IMPREZA BECAUSE IT IS BOTH STYLISH AND ECONOMICAL BUT FAST TOO GOOD CAR AND IT STARTS EVERY TIME I TURN THE KEY
I. love. this. car.
This is my first car. I love it so much. Super reliable, never hesitates to start, even with 170K on the odometer. Turns heads, and I get complimented on it almost daily. AWD is fantastic, the RS is constantly sure-footed; it drives like it's on rails, and, being naturally aspirated and with airbags, it's parent friendly too. But rest assured kids, it's a blast to drive. More low-end torque than you'd expect. Inside it has buckets of room, I'm 6'5" and I fit without a problem. The rear seats can be inhabited by normal people, too! Classic styling in and out, my only woe is the weaksauce cupholder.
Simply a reliable, fun to drive car
I've owned my car for 4 years now and it has been such a great car! Handles beautifully, fast, relaiable, great gas mileage and...... oh yeah, FUN!!!
rallybluesreview
Great handling with decent power. Not as reliable as honda, but never quitted on me so that's good. Only had to change clutch, ABS speed sensor, and leaky radiator none of these had me call the tow truck. Love the styling of the car and it's a blast to drive.
Extsreme
As soon as I saw this car I knew I had to have it, it was a me car! Thought I bought it not knowing how to drive a standard I learned and now I zoom around town and it I still get rubberknecks.
