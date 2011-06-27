  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza
  5. Used 1999 Subaru Impreza RS
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Subaru Impreza RS Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Impreza
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,076 - $2,516
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

MY CAR

JOHN LINEHAN, 01/01/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I BOUGHT THE SUABARU IMPREZA BECAUSE IT IS BOTH STYLISH AND ECONOMICAL BUT FAST TOO GOOD CAR AND IT STARTS EVERY TIME I TURN THE KEY

Report Abuse

I. love. this. car.

LP, 01/15/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my first car. I love it so much. Super reliable, never hesitates to start, even with 170K on the odometer. Turns heads, and I get complimented on it almost daily. AWD is fantastic, the RS is constantly sure-footed; it drives like it's on rails, and, being naturally aspirated and with airbags, it's parent friendly too. But rest assured kids, it's a blast to drive. More low-end torque than you'd expect. Inside it has buckets of room, I'm 6'5" and I fit without a problem. The rear seats can be inhabited by normal people, too! Classic styling in and out, my only woe is the weaksauce cupholder.

Report Abuse

Simply a reliable, fun to drive car

Proud_Scuby_Owner, 03/03/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned my car for 4 years now and it has been such a great car! Handles beautifully, fast, relaiable, great gas mileage and...... oh yeah, FUN!!!

Report Abuse

rallybluesreview

rallyblues, 02/03/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great handling with decent power. Not as reliable as honda, but never quitted on me so that's good. Only had to change clutch, ABS speed sensor, and leaky radiator none of these had me call the tow truck. Love the styling of the car and it's a blast to drive.

Report Abuse

Extsreme

exstreme, 04/14/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

As soon as I saw this car I knew I had to have it, it was a me car! Thought I bought it not knowing how to drive a standard I learned and now I zoom around town and it I still get rubberknecks.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale

Related Used 1999 Subaru Impreza RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles