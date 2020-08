bnewton_xp , 11/14/2013

After owning a 2007 STI, I consider the 2014 STI a great improvement. Much improved seats and lower road noise over 2007 STI. 2014 STI is a bit more refined than 2007 STI, however the 2007 STI car was a bit more raw and in-your-face. I chose the hatchback over the sedan as it offers the best of both worlds in performance and utility. Plus the hatchback does not appear to draw as much attention as the sedan with the big wing. While I could've waited for the new 2015 STI, but with the next STI/WRX being more road focus I felt like the next car would lose little bit of it's rally heritage and that what makes STI unique.