Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jeremy Doss , 12/30/2015 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is pretty much awesome in every aspect, especially with Subaru's awesome drive train and other warranties. It's super reliable and he'll a fast! Not to mention it's got a huge community for modding. The only drawbacks were the stereo head unit and some interior rattle. If that bugs you do what I did and get a new head unit and it'll sound great!