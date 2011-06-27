  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza WRX
  4. Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX
  5. Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Impreza WRX
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Impreza WRXES for sale
List Price
$19,995
Used Impreza WRX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome Ride! Won't Let you down!

Jeremy Doss, 12/30/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is pretty much awesome in every aspect, especially with Subaru's awesome drive train and other warranties. It's super reliable and he'll a fast! Not to mention it's got a huge community for modding. The only drawbacks were the stereo head unit and some interior rattle. If that bugs you do what I did and get a new head unit and it'll sound great!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Impreza WRXES for sale

Related Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles