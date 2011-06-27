2020 Subaru Forester SUV Consumer Reviews

Perfect SUV for me Subie Fan , 01/12/2020 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 113 of 113 people found this review helpful I love my 2020 Forester Limited. This is my 5th Subaru and replaced my 2010 Forester Premium. I decided to upgrade to Limited and added on the upgraded Harmon Kardon audio package, heated steering wheel, and other upgrades so it's almost a Touring level vehicle. I appreciate the luxury inside -- heated leather seats, dual zone climate controls, heated steering wheel, navigation, upgraded audio system, and all the different ways I can listen to music (regular radio, Sirius XM radio, CD, iPod, Pandora). I kid that it's a jukebox on wheels. My car accelerates quickly and I get good gas mileage (26.7 mpg) on a mix of city-highway driving. The safety features are excellent -- backup camera that warns when there's obstacles or cross-traffic approaching, lane deviation warning, pre-collision braking, blind spot warning lights. The exterior is sporty looking, with a spoiler and black multispoke wheels. Really a classy looking SUV. As far as storage, it's quite a bit longer and wider than my 2010 so there's lots of room in the back seat and when the seats are folded. I mostly carry my bikes inside and they fit neatly with room to spare. The extra space means the front cockpit is also much more roomy and comfortable than my 2010. A few criticisms: The nav isn't as good finding some out of the way places that Google Maps can find easily. The voice recognition system isn't great for some things (nav) but good for others (regulating temperature). There's a feature that stops the engine at long traffic lights to save gas, and that can be slightly annoying. Sometimes my iPod doesn't work with the audio system, and I can't figure out why. There are a LOT of icons that pop up on the various screens, and not all are intuitive. I accidentally hit cruise control one day and couldn't figure out what that icon was. And last, there are 6 owner's manuals (3 full, 3 quick) which you have to read to understand the car and its various systems. I've had my car 2 months and I still find myself looking stuff up and figuring out how to customize the various features. (Example: for keyless unlocking, I wanted to unlock the driver's side door but also the passenger side door and lift gate, too.) Still, all in all, it's really the perfect SUV for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not so "slow" as reviewers claim Bernie K. , 12/01/2019 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 243 of 248 people found this review helpful I spent 3 months researching crossovers and came to the conclusion that, as no single vehicle offered everything I wanted, I'd have to decide where I'd be willing to compromise. I live in the Sierra foothills and having driven a very peppy V6 RAV4 for many years, one of the features I did not want to sacrifice was power. However, as this was not my sole priority, the Honda CX-5 turbo's history of oil infiltration issues and the Mazda CX-5 turbo's dismal gas mileage disqualified them as contenders early on. The new Subaru Outback Turbo was being sold at many thousands of dollars over MSRP, simply because of demand, which rendered it unaffordable. Once I considered the remaining vehicles, the Forester emerged as the one that, overall, ticked most of my boxes. Prior to to the test-drive, I'd been conditioned by reviewers' complaints to expect very lethargic performance but that was not my experience! While it failed to keep up with the RAV's oversized V6, it had no difficulty climbing hills and the handling was far superior to the RAV. We subsequently bought a 2020 Forester Premium and have found it's pretty easy to speed driving this vehicle. This makes me question reviewers' expectations regarding power. We need a crossover that will perform well in our rural N. CA locale-- on dirt, in snow, on steep, winding mountain roads. We don't need a sports car. I'm writing this review to assure potential Forester purchasers that, in my experience, this vehicle has plenty of power to do what its actually designed to do. Although I find the Edmunds review inaccurate regarding the Forester's power, it does a good job, otherwise, of describing this vehicle's considerable attributes.

The Forester sport is to die for. Aaron , 12/08/2019 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 92 of 93 people found this review helpful I just bought 2020 Forester sport. I can't say enough how much I am in love with this vehicle. I bought the sport trim because of the more agressive styling. My sport is fully loaded and I don't regret that at all. The Harmon kardon blows my expectations out of the water. The safety features are unparralelled. The ride is smooth and extremely comfortable. I am 6'6 and out of the 8 or 9 small SUVs I tried this is by far the vehicle with the most leg and head room. The steering is plenty responsive. I think the engine provides plenty of acceleration for day to day driving. If I am feeling a little peppy I throw that sucker into sport mode and the acceleration kicks up a notch. The interio materials are a perfect balance or luxury and practicality. This car shreds snow and mud. I don't plan to take it 4 wheeling but I certainly plan to do some light offroading with it while camping. It is the perfect car to take on most of what Colorado throws at me. You can't beat suburus AWD. I love this car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Awesome! Diane , 11/26/2019 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 122 of 124 people found this review helpful Moved to bend and wanted an awd. My Subaru Forester Limited is so well-equipped. Easy to get in and out of. I read the reviews about the lack of power and I disagree. I had a Mercedes Benz 2 turbo sedan and crossed the Subaru off my list. After looking at other vehicles I went back to look at the Subaru Limited and did a test drive. The car has plenty of power. I did obtain the package that includes The back-up camera. Didn't know I would like it so much! I agree with someone else's review that 360 degree would be a good option. The Subaru Forester is not too big and not too small it's just right.