Used 2016 Subaru Forester Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forester SUV
2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,542*
Total Cash Price
$18,054
2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,051*
Total Cash Price
$24,249
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,366*
Total Cash Price
$24,957
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,884*
Total Cash Price
$17,700
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,380*
Total Cash Price
$24,426
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,199*
Total Cash Price
$18,408
2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,682*
Total Cash Price
$25,665
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,884*
Total Cash Price
$17,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$1,526
|$925
|$1,190
|$1,419
|$1,750
|$6,811
|Repairs
|$431
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$797
|$2,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$987
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,155
|Financing
|$971
|$780
|$578
|$362
|$131
|$2,822
|Depreciation
|$4,069
|$1,595
|$1,404
|$1,244
|$1,117
|$9,429
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,930
|$5,846
|$5,864
|$5,877
|$6,025
|$33,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,091
|$1,122
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$2,050
|$1,243
|$1,599
|$1,906
|$2,351
|$9,147
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$788
|$919
|$1,070
|$4,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,304
|$1,048
|$777
|$486
|$175
|$3,791
|Depreciation
|$5,465
|$2,143
|$1,885
|$1,671
|$1,500
|$12,664
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,337
|$7,851
|$7,876
|$7,894
|$8,093
|$45,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$2,109
|$1,279
|$1,645
|$1,961
|$2,420
|$9,415
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,365
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,596
|Financing
|$1,342
|$1,079
|$799
|$501
|$180
|$3,901
|Depreciation
|$5,624
|$2,205
|$1,940
|$1,720
|$1,544
|$13,034
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,726
|$8,081
|$8,106
|$8,124
|$8,329
|$46,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$907
|$1,167
|$1,391
|$1,716
|$6,677
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$968
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,132
|Financing
|$952
|$765
|$567
|$355
|$128
|$2,767
|Depreciation
|$3,989
|$1,564
|$1,376
|$1,220
|$1,095
|$9,244
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,735
|$5,731
|$5,749
|$5,762
|$5,907
|$32,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$2,064
|$1,252
|$1,610
|$1,920
|$2,368
|$9,214
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$793
|$926
|$1,078
|$4,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,336
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,314
|$1,056
|$782
|$490
|$177
|$3,818
|Depreciation
|$5,505
|$2,158
|$1,899
|$1,684
|$1,511
|$12,757
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,434
|$7,909
|$7,934
|$7,952
|$8,152
|$45,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$1,556
|$943
|$1,214
|$1,447
|$1,785
|$6,944
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,007
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,177
|Financing
|$990
|$796
|$590
|$369
|$133
|$2,878
|Depreciation
|$4,149
|$1,627
|$1,431
|$1,269
|$1,139
|$9,614
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,124
|$5,960
|$5,979
|$5,992
|$6,143
|$34,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$2,169
|$1,315
|$1,692
|$2,017
|$2,488
|$9,682
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$834
|$973
|$1,132
|$4,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,404
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,641
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,109
|$822
|$515
|$186
|$4,012
|Depreciation
|$5,784
|$2,268
|$1,995
|$1,769
|$1,588
|$13,404
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,116
|$8,310
|$8,336
|$8,355
|$8,565
|$47,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Forester SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$907
|$1,167
|$1,391
|$1,716
|$6,677
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$968
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,132
|Financing
|$952
|$765
|$567
|$355
|$128
|$2,767
|Depreciation
|$3,989
|$1,564
|$1,376
|$1,220
|$1,095
|$9,244
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,735
|$5,731
|$5,749
|$5,762
|$5,907
|$32,884
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Forester
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Subaru Forester in Virginia is:not available
