Used 2015 Subaru Forester SUV Consumer Reviews

Exactly what I need bbq4 , 06/24/2014 76 of 77 people found this review helpful I keep seeing reviews of this car, saying that it is too spartan. To be honest, I only need that and nothing more. There are things that regardless of money, you simply can't find anywhere else aside from the Forester and those things are: easily the best visibility of any vehicule I've ever driven; best AWD system, best fuel economy for an AWD compact SUV, best safety rating in its class, among the most spacious compact SUV, having among the biggest panoramic sunroof. For those reasons alone, I'm extremely happy with my purchase! Honestly, I don't want to pay more for a name or for gadgets that would not make a difference if there's a snowstorm outside and that I needed to go somwhere. Report Abuse

5000 mile update mcm0455 , 05/28/2015 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful Not much has changed in my overall opinion over that past 5000 miles. Still a hoot to drive, lots of pull with the turbo engine. I installed an aftermarket tow hitch to carry my mountain bike, still have plenty of ground clearance. Gas mileage has been fine at around 22mpg, with mostly city driving. Have seen over 30mpg on slower highways(65mph). Will be installing snow tires next winter, had it up in the mountains in some pretty deep snow and slick roads, it made it up no problem with the OEM tires, but I do like the extra grip of snow tires on slick roads. Report Abuse

2015 Subaru Forester Overview tjpillar , 02/05/2016 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 54 of 55 people found this review helpful My wife and I test drove the; Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V, Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue, and Ford Escape. In honesty the smoothness of the ride is probably tied for second with the Rogue losing to the Rav4. Does that mean its a bad ride? No! The Forester has a stiffer "sporty" suspension system but it was much better than the Escape and CR-V. The interior of the Forester is really great with materials and comfort of the seats front and rear. The outside noise isn't too bad to be honest, but I would say it could be a little quieter. There is plenty of space for all individuals. The sound system really is pretty nice especially since it wasn't upgraded or anything. The Forester has a lot of pep for a four cylinder engine with decent power to accelerate when you need and takes hills really well. When it comes to space within the Forester there is plenty for cargo and seems like tons with the back seats folded down. Whats super great is the minimal blind spots! You have such a wide back window and side windows with almost no obstruction to your vision and the side mirrors are located on the door to enhance viability of your surrounding. Subaru did a really good job on the Forester with safety (Look up the crash tests on YouTube if you don't believe me) compared to all other CUV's. Standard AWD is a great feature especially for those with crazy winters. My biggest "gripe" If we want to even call it that is the infotainment system. Talk about a pain having to put each contact from your phone in one at a time, yeesh. Most cars sync with your phone once your in the vehicle. Overall, the Subaru Forester is comfortable especially on long drives. Has great get up when its needed. Gas mileage is good! HWY from Southern California to Phoenix got me 32.9 mpg and back was 33.4 mpg (don't hear me complaining about that. Also we love how in the Forester there isn't an "ECO" button that chokes and compromises the car like the Nissan Rogue, Subaru just made a fuel efficient vehicle with decent power. If you haven't at least test drivin' it to expand your options, you should as my recommendation. Yes we're at 22k mileage with a ways to go, but hey reliability right? EVERY company has a lemon once in a while, but I have talked to a LOT of longtime Subaru owners and they have all stayed Loyal and loved their cars, so far we do too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best New Car Purchase Decision I've Ever Made jjmdr , 10/14/2014 29 of 29 people found this review helpful This is the fifth new car I have bought for my family or myself, and I am very happy with my decision. I am consistently getter better than predicted gas mileage for my daily commute. My kids love the back seat room (I have 3 so all the seats are full when the family travels). They always want to take "Daddy's Car" instead of the minivan! The features for the money paid are an excellent value (I have the 2.5i Premium with MT, which comes standard with the All Weather Package). Although I am currently leasing the car, I am very seriously considering converting to a purchase, since I don't think I'll want to give the car up when my lease is over. Report Abuse