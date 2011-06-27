Used 2014 Subaru Forester SUV Consumer Reviews

I have had this car since new for over three years. The 2014 Forester has outstanding visibility and an excellent CVT that delivers great gas mileage. I'm 6'2" and I find the driver's position very comfortable. The cargo capacity is adequate for my needs (e.g. putting 8 ft long lumber in the interior for my woodworking projects). I find the electric steering to be responsive and provides good feel of the road, while the low speed parking maneuverability is excellent. Two serious faults: the ride is incredibly rough, especially over the poorly paved streets of Denver. Riding on residential streets feels like being pummeled by a boxer! My wife had a back operation and couldn't ride in the car for months! I haven't used it off road, but I worry that the ride will render it unusable. The second problem is a non-functional Bluetooth that will not connect reliably with my iPhone6 (nor did it with a previous iPhone4). Since my iPhone6 connects just fine with other car Bluetooth systems, this is clearly Subaru's problem, much as they denied it. Minor annoyances: The terrible instrumentation, which uses three separate and different format displays for fuel levels, consumption, audio system status, etc....very distracting and with lots o' useless information, such as driven wheel status, antilock activation (you can feel this, after all!), and several different displays for fuel rate consumption...overall, a very distracting and potentially dangerous system. On the other hand, there is no temperature gauge, just a blue idiot light that goes out when the engine warms up. Also, the climate control system is rather weak, and in cold weather in particular takes much too long to warm the cabin. This is the 7th Subaru that I've owned since 1981, and I generally kept them until they wear out (or were totaled by my kids). However, the flaws in this one, mostly the rough ride, has me considering trading it in for a Rav4 or a CRV.

Daxer , 09/09/2015 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

48 of 49 people found this review helpful

This is an update to my earlier review posted on 09/09/15 (I got an email notice from Edmund asking me to do so, so what the heck). Apparently there's a word limit, which I'd reached with my first review, so please refer to that original post to see my full review although I'll touch on a couple of items mentioned earlier. It's been 6 months and another 18,000 miles since my first post (yes, I drive a lot of miles). Regarding the oil consumption issue: In my original post I mentioned my low-oil light came on for the first time at 51,500 which was about 1000 miles shy of the 52,500 scheduled maintenance interval. At that time I just changed the oil then and there. At the time of my post I was at 58,000, still in the "safe zone" on the dipstick, and wondering whether I'd see another low-oil light before the next 7500 interval. I did not. I've changed the oil twice since then; once I had to add oil, the other time I did not. So my oil change and oil consumption history to date has been: 0 - 45400: Oil changed roughly every 7500 miles. No excessive oil consumption (i.e. no low-oil light) during this period. 45400 - 51500: Low-oil light came on at 51,500 - changed oil early. 51500 - 59222: No low-oil light. 59222 - 66950: No low-oil light. 66950 - 74388: Low-oil light came on at 73,450 - added about 3/4 quart. 74388 - 77,980 (current): No low-oil light, oil level one-third down from top hole on dipstick. By the way: In January 2016 Subaru announced they were settling the class-action lawsuit regarding oil consumption: "Subaru has agreed to extend its 5 year, 60,000-mile warranty in respect to the alleged defect to an 8 year, 100,000-mile warranty. SOA will also reimburse certain expenses for vehicle repairs, rental cars, towing and the purchase of up to six quarts of oil per vehicle with appropriate proof." Moving on. The other issue I commented on in my first review was the lousy OEM tires and how I couldn't wait to change them, which I did at 65,000. I was down to 4/32s and started to hydroplane in moderate downpours so that was a no-brainer. With a fresh set of General Altimax RT43s grip and handling improved greatly, both in wet weather and especially in light snow (I put my snows back on in January). In fact, if anything these particular tires are a little too grippy as my mileage droped by a couple of mpgs but as I was getting great mileage beforehand I'm not too disappointed with this aspect of things. What I am a little disappointed with however was the new tires didn't improve the ride comfort. I've always felt my Forester rode a little harsh on rough roads and over bumps and railroad tracts, etc. I had attributed some of this to the lousy OEM tires and was hoping a change to fresh rubber would help. The ride has improved somewhat but I still feel more rough road than I'd like. One last testament conerning traction and winter driving: In late January, I had to venture down unplowed dirt roads the morning after a 10 inch snowfall (having by this time changed over to my second-year Goodyear UltraGrip Ice WRTs). Chewed through the fresh snow without incident. Amazing. Not much else to add to my original post, no other maintenance issues to speak of. I fear I'll need new brakes soon and not looking forward to that expense but I'll adhere to the schedule and hope to have my Subie for many more years.