Used 2003 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews

Bryan Martin , 02/06/2016 X AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)

This vehicle may be the best purchase I have made. The appeal of the Subaru Forester is vast. It meets the needs of many different types of drivers. This car performs very well in many different areas of importance when making a large decision such as a vehicle. The most important part of this car is its AWD (all wheel drive, all the time) component. This should be appealing to everyone as it gives the driver a greater amount of control and is much safer on difficult surfaces. It has plenty of storage space in the back and on the rack. This is especially beneficial for the recreational type. When you combine the all-wheel-drive, fuel efficiency, and price of the vehicle, there is no cheaper option for such a utility vehicle as this. The criteria for which I measured this car fall in line with the types of customers it would attract: - Small Families: This car is both cheap and spacious. It can accommodate a few kids along with groceries and other items in the hatchback portion. Along with the price being lower than many alternatives, it is very reliable. I have had no issues with it at all thus far. - Younger Drivers: The price and reliability of the Subaru are both important to this demographic as well. This car has also received a high safety rating. The AWD is also beneficial to this group of people. - Bad Weather Drivers: The all-wheel-drive is most important to us who drive in bad weather. Whether you are in Minnesota and need just a wintertime car to keep your main daily driver in good condition or you have an important job to do and need to be there under any circumstances, this car will work for you. To quality my critiques of this car, I must tell you that this is the 9th car that I have owned in 6 years of driving. I am a farmer; this leads me to be hard on cars both because of the work I do and the conditions that I am forced to drive in. This car has been the greatest purchase I have made. It has saved my lots of time as I have never been stuck in the blizzards or other terrible driving conditions I have faced. I urge those of you who need anything more than a fair-weather car to buy this vehicle. It has saved me a lot of money and I know it will for you too.