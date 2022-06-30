2023 Subaru Crosstrek Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,645
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|25 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 MPG
|Combined MPG
|25 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|365.2/481.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|176.5 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.0 in.
|Height
|63.6 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.7 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|28.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,117 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/60R17 98H tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Packages
|Standard Model
|+$0
|Popular Package #3
|+$943
|Popular Package #1
|+$1,154
|Interior Options
|Sunshade - Windshield
|+$76
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$219
|Cargo Tray
|+$132
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|+$546
|Cargo Net
|+$62
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|+$681
|LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights
|+$110
|Rear Seatback Protector
|+$159
|Side Sill Plate
|+$138
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|+$403
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|+$268
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$132
|STI Shift Knob - 6MT
|+$185
|Exterior Options
|Door Edge Guards - Plasma Yellow Pearl
|+$167
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|+$295
|Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearl
|+$295
|Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khaki
|+$167
|Cargo Cover
|+$227
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$167
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$295
|Body Side Molding - Plasma Yellow Pearl
|+$295
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|+$278
|Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearl
|+$167
|Rear Bumper Cover
|+$152
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$295
|Splash Guards
|+$176
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$167
|Door Edge Guards - Pure Red
|+$167
|Body Side Molding - Pure Red
|+$295
|Crossbar Set - Aero
|+$252
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|+$101
|Trailer Hitch
|+$583
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$167
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$167
|STI Roof Spoiler
|+$458
|Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black
|+$284
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$295
|Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khaki
|+$295
