2020 Subaru Crosstrek Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Crosstrek Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,389*
Total Cash Price
$37,527
Crosstrek SUV
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,558*
Total Cash Price
$27,147
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,073*
Total Cash Price
$36,463
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,402*
Total Cash Price
$36,729
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,216*
Total Cash Price
$27,680
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,900*
Total Cash Price
$26,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$5,687
|Maintenance
|$598
|$1,179
|$756
|$3,567
|$1,516
|$7,615
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,564
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,795
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,623
|$1,203
|$752
|$271
|$5,866
|Depreciation
|$4,808
|$2,776
|$2,625
|$3,079
|$2,919
|$16,208
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,542
|$8,272
|$7,551
|$10,709
|$8,315
|$46,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Crosstrek SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$851
|$880
|$4,114
|Maintenance
|$432
|$853
|$547
|$2,581
|$1,097
|$5,509
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,131
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,298
|Financing
|$1,460
|$1,174
|$870
|$544
|$196
|$4,243
|Depreciation
|$3,478
|$2,008
|$1,899
|$2,228
|$2,111
|$11,725
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,350
|$5,984
|$5,462
|$7,747
|$6,015
|$33,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Crosstrek SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,182
|$5,525
|Maintenance
|$581
|$1,145
|$734
|$3,466
|$1,473
|$7,399
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,744
|Financing
|$1,960
|$1,577
|$1,169
|$730
|$263
|$5,699
|Depreciation
|$4,672
|$2,698
|$2,551
|$2,992
|$2,836
|$15,748
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,215
|$8,038
|$7,336
|$10,405
|$8,079
|$45,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Crosstrek SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$5,566
|Maintenance
|$585
|$1,154
|$740
|$3,491
|$1,483
|$7,453
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,757
|Financing
|$1,975
|$1,588
|$1,177
|$736
|$265
|$5,741
|Depreciation
|$4,706
|$2,717
|$2,570
|$3,014
|$2,857
|$15,863
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,297
|$8,096
|$7,390
|$10,481
|$8,138
|$45,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Crosstrek SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$867
|$898
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$441
|$869
|$557
|$2,631
|$1,118
|$5,617
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$328
|$482
|$946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,153
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,488
|$1,197
|$887
|$554
|$200
|$4,326
|Depreciation
|$3,546
|$2,048
|$1,936
|$2,271
|$2,153
|$11,955
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,513
|$6,102
|$5,569
|$7,899
|$6,133
|$34,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Crosstrek SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$778
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$4,033
|Maintenance
|$424
|$836
|$536
|$2,530
|$1,075
|$5,401
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,151
|$853
|$533
|$192
|$4,160
|Depreciation
|$3,410
|$1,969
|$1,862
|$2,184
|$2,070
|$11,495
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,186
|$5,867
|$5,355
|$7,595
|$5,897
|$32,900
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek in Virginia is:not available
