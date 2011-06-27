2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Hybrid is Posh!
We ordered our Hybrid (PHEV), and it took about 3 months to get it in but it is so worth the wait! We are running about 45mpg in Hybrid mode trying to keep the battery charged every night. I love the flexibility to run in full electric mode when off-roading, so we run in “save mode” until we hit the trail start. The silence is bliss when all the Wranglers drive up and try to laugh at our e-Subie, but we end up nice and cool at the end with a MUCH more comfy ride than them. I’m thrilled with the top trim on this as the interior is really nice inside. The blue stitching on the hybrid looks sweet, and it’s extremely comfy on long rides. It’s our first Subaru, and we are so excited that they are committing to building more electric and hybrids in the future! Go Subie!!
Mixed bag
I drove a 2013 Ford C-Max Energi for six years, but wanted a PHEV with all-wheel drive and higher ground clearance. Enter the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. On the plus side, in addition to its all-wheel drive and generous ground clearance, the Crosstrek has solid handling, and its standard Eyesight safety features work well. Yes, it could use more power, but if you push it hard enough, the Crosstrek Hybrid will still accelerate sufficiently to get out of its own way. On the negative side, I've read that Subaru quality control has suffered a bit as of late and sure enough, my Subaru has some minor examples of this. There is an annoying rattle coming from somewhere in the overhead center console and a section of blue trim on the passenger side was loose from day one until I was finally able to force it into place. Speaking of noises, the pedestrian alert warning sound is excessively loud. This was confirmed by a mechanic at the dealership I bought the car from. He claims that the sound level is adjustable, but when he tried to decrease the volume, he said it would always default back to the maximum setting and no one in the service department seems to be able to figure it out. (A side note: my wife and I test drove another 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid before buying this one and the other one was so relatively quiet that neither we nor the salesman could hear anything to speak of. If I had known ahead of time that the pedestrian alert warning was going to be this loud, that might have been a deal breaker in itself.) Since the Crosstrek is based on Subaru's entry model Impreza, it lacks certain features such as dual zone climate control, power rear hatch, rain sensing wipers, fully automatic speed sensitive door locks and ambient noise sensitive radio volume that are found in other Subaru models. At the price point of the hybrid model, it would have been helpful to at least have these features available as options if not standard equipment. Anyway, the Crosstrek Hybrid will do for now until something better comes along.
First Crosstrek Hybrid sold in Portland area
Nice car to drive, handles well and has adequate power. Big plus is average mileage over first 300 miles--42mpg for an all-wheel drive car on regular gas! Our model is nicely equipped. Hybrid system and battery come with an 8 year or 100,000 mi warranty from Subaru, the standard drivetrain is warranted 50k, the rest 36k. Subaru is making these cars in very limited quantity until buyer interest is engaged.
Too little too late
This car is a pathetic attempt at greenwashing the brand. I tried it about a month ago and came away unimpressed. Having the dealer tack on a $5k "market adjustment" made me leave the dealership fuming. The car is under-powered, loud, hampered by a battery lump in the trunk AND $10K TOO EXPENSIVE. Seriously, what are Subaru execs thinking?
Crosstrek hybrid is nonsense
Visited a Subaru dealer and am baffled why this version of a Subaru exists. 17-20 mile range on plug in electric. That's 8.5-10 round trip. Overall mpg is marginally better than the all-gas version. If you REALLY want a functional, high utility hybrid check out the RAV4. It's 2.5 miles up the road from the Subaru dealer and the visit was quite revealing. I really don't think the Subaru marketing and development people thought this product through.
