Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
BRZ Coupe
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,616*
Total Cash Price
$23,494
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,368*
Total Cash Price
$23,964
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,534*
Total Cash Price
$32,187
tS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,039*
Total Cash Price
$33,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 BRZ Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$927
|$954
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$698
|$1,610
|$1,072
|$1,073
|$2,016
|$6,469
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,269
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,264
|$1,016
|$752
|$470
|$171
|$3,673
|Depreciation
|$4,378
|$1,820
|$1,627
|$1,477
|$1,357
|$10,659
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,303
|$7,402
|$6,603
|$6,314
|$6,994
|$37,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$890
|$918
|$946
|$973
|$4,592
|Maintenance
|$712
|$1,642
|$1,093
|$1,094
|$2,056
|$6,598
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,294
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,462
|Financing
|$1,289
|$1,036
|$767
|$479
|$174
|$3,746
|Depreciation
|$4,466
|$1,856
|$1,660
|$1,507
|$1,384
|$10,872
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,509
|$7,550
|$6,735
|$6,440
|$7,134
|$38,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 BRZ Coupe Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,307
|$6,168
|Maintenance
|$956
|$2,206
|$1,469
|$1,470
|$2,762
|$8,863
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,963
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,392
|$1,030
|$644
|$234
|$5,032
|Depreciation
|$5,998
|$2,493
|$2,229
|$2,023
|$1,859
|$14,603
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,115
|$10,141
|$9,046
|$8,650
|$9,582
|$51,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 BRZ Coupe tS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$6,348
|Maintenance
|$984
|$2,270
|$1,512
|$1,513
|$2,843
|$9,121
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,021
|Financing
|$1,782
|$1,433
|$1,060
|$663
|$241
|$5,179
|Depreciation
|$6,173
|$2,566
|$2,294
|$2,083
|$1,913
|$15,029
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,527
|$10,437
|$9,310
|$8,903
|$9,862
|$53,039
Learn about the 2018 BRZ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Subaru BRZ in Virginia is:not available
Legal
