  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Baja
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Baja
  5. Used 2004 Subaru Baja Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Subaru Baja Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Baja
5(83%)4(14%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
35 reviews
Write a review
See all Bajas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,723 - $3,214
Used Baja for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

my pickup car

harvey R., 01/10/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

the vehical is great in snow. I just drove 70 miles in pouring rain and it hugged the road at 65-75mph. never hydroplaned. great economy 26mpg at city/highway combo.4 people ride in comfort and plenty of room to keep packages outside under the covers. the quality is excellent and i would defenitly buy another

Report Abuse

Good So Far

glj, 06/06/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Only have 1200 miles on it, but I love it. Sold a Ford Ranger to get this because it suits my needs better. Turbo really gives it some power. I'd recommend the turbo. Features and build of the car are solid.

Report Abuse

Outstanding

BMoon73, 04/17/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Before buying this vehicle, I was buying a new vehicle every year. I've finally found a vehicle that meets all of my needs, and is durable and reliable!

Report Abuse

4 years and still my favorite

Maggie, 04/21/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

At 2 years old it crept stealthily out of a field that had become a mud bog that big 4x4's were being winched from after a substanital rainstorm. I couldn't believe it! I was the only vehicle to get out without assistance! Had minor 1st gear stalling problem that required a switch replacement this year, but no other problems in 4 years!

Report Abuse

2004 Baja Turbo

ScotFogie, 12/21/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This puppy moves out. A great car unless you need a trunk.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Bajas for sale

Related Used 2004 Subaru Baja Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles