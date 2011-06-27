More about the 2004 Subaru Baja

Used 2004 Subaru Baja Overview

The Used 2004 Subaru Baja is offered in the following submodels: Baja Crew Cab. Available styles include Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 4A), Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab w/Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), and Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Subaru Baja ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Subaru Bajas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Subaru Baja for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Subaru Baja.

Can't find a used 2004 Subaru Bajas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Baja for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,179 .

Find a used Subaru for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,092 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Baja for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,386 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,413 .

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Subaru Baja?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

Check out Subaru Baja lease specials