2004 Subaru Baja Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride, stable handling, Turbo model's peppy performance, convenience of an open bed, unlikely to be lost in a parking lot.
- Midgate's glass isn't removable, limited towing and hauling capability.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,354 - $2,526
Edmunds' Expert Review
An interesting car-and-pickup blend that comes up a bit short in outright functionality.
2004 Highlights
A Turbo model joins the lineup, and true to its name, it comes with a turbocharged version of the base engine good for 210 horsepower and lots more fun. In other news, a revised suspension raises the Baja's ground clearance to 8.2 inches, and all models get new medium gray interior trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Subaru Baja.
Most helpful consumer reviews
harvey R.,01/10/2004
the vehical is great in snow. I just drove 70 miles in pouring rain and it hugged the road at 65-75mph. never hydroplaned. great economy 26mpg at city/highway combo.4 people ride in comfort and plenty of room to keep packages outside under the covers. the quality is excellent and i would defenitly buy another
glj,06/06/2004
Only have 1200 miles on it, but I love it. Sold a Ford Ranger to get this because it suits my needs better. Turbo really gives it some power. I'd recommend the turbo. Features and build of the car are solid.
BMoon73,04/17/2006
Before buying this vehicle, I was buying a new vehicle every year. I've finally found a vehicle that meets all of my needs, and is durable and reliable!
Maggie,04/21/2008
At 2 years old it crept stealthily out of a field that had become a mud bog that big 4x4's were being winched from after a substanital rainstorm. I couldn't believe it! I was the only vehicle to get out without assistance! Had minor 1st gear stalling problem that required a switch replacement this year, but no other problems in 4 years!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Subaru Baja features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
