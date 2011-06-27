  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(35)
2004 Subaru Baja Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, stable handling, Turbo model's peppy performance, convenience of an open bed, unlikely to be lost in a parking lot.
  • Midgate's glass isn't removable, limited towing and hauling capability.
List Price Estimate
$1,354 - $2,526
Used Baja for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An interesting car-and-pickup blend that comes up a bit short in outright functionality.

2004 Highlights

A Turbo model joins the lineup, and true to its name, it comes with a turbocharged version of the base engine good for 210 horsepower and lots more fun. In other news, a revised suspension raises the Baja's ground clearance to 8.2 inches, and all models get new medium gray interior trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Subaru Baja.

5(83%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my pickup car
harvey R.,01/10/2004
the vehical is great in snow. I just drove 70 miles in pouring rain and it hugged the road at 65-75mph. never hydroplaned. great economy 26mpg at city/highway combo.4 people ride in comfort and plenty of room to keep packages outside under the covers. the quality is excellent and i would defenitly buy another
Good So Far
glj,06/06/2004
Only have 1200 miles on it, but I love it. Sold a Ford Ranger to get this because it suits my needs better. Turbo really gives it some power. I'd recommend the turbo. Features and build of the car are solid.
Outstanding
BMoon73,04/17/2006
Before buying this vehicle, I was buying a new vehicle every year. I've finally found a vehicle that meets all of my needs, and is durable and reliable!
4 years and still my favorite
Maggie,04/21/2008
At 2 years old it crept stealthily out of a field that had become a mud bog that big 4x4's were being winched from after a substanital rainstorm. I couldn't believe it! I was the only vehicle to get out without assistance! Had minor 1st gear stalling problem that required a switch replacement this year, but no other problems in 4 years!
See all 35 reviews of the 2004 Subaru Baja
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Subaru Baja features & specs
More about the 2004 Subaru Baja

Used 2004 Subaru Baja Overview

The Used 2004 Subaru Baja is offered in the following submodels: Baja Crew Cab. Available styles include Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 4A), Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab w/Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), and Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Subaru Baja?

