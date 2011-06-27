2019 Subaru Ascent Consumer Reviews

Love the car but not the transmission New Ascent Owner , 01/23/2019 Limited 7-Passenger 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 159 of 162 people found this review helpful I ordered my Ascent in July 2018 and took delivery of it in mid-September. I love the car. It is comfortable, handles well and is great for my family of 4 plus friends/cargo/dogs or whatever else we need to drive around. Around mid-November, I started to notice the car shuttering at low speed in city traffic and within a few weeks after that, the shutter would be followed by a screeching that sounded like a cat. This happens nearly every time I drive, because I do mostly city driving. I took the car to the dealership in December, and they could not recreate the shutter/sound, so I took the car back and kept driving. Last week (mid-January 2019), we took the car back, and after nearly a week, they finally heard the sound and felt the shutter. Before that, the service department thought I was crazy. I'm not sure why it took them so long to discover that the problem was real. I believe they were just running diagnostics on the car, and this problem did not pop up in those computer diagnostics. I don't think they ever looked under the hood or checked any of the systems manually to see what the problem might be. Then, They called yesterday to tell me that, upon inspection after feeling the shutter and hearing the screeching, the entire transmission needs to be replaced. So that's great. My new car excitement definitely has worn off. This is our 3rd Subaru (plus my parents have had 4 or 5 of them), and the first time we've had any sort of mechanical problem. I was deciding between the Volkswagen Atlas and this car when we purchased, and I opted for the Ascent because of our excellent Subaru experiences to date. I'm starting to regret that decision. I hope the new transmission fixes the problem and that this doesn't recur. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission issues Melissa , 01/19/2019 Premium 7-Passenger w/OP 14 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 77 of 78 people found this review helpful We preordered our Ascent (3rd generation) Subaru owners for our expanding family. We maxed out of '16 Forester and needed a bigger family vehicle. We have '11 legacy that we love and have had no issues. The Ascent started making noises that we now realize is a skipping chain around 3000 miles. We brought it in once it continued and was annoying around 5700 for the oil change. Since then, the vehicle has been in 3 more times (2 times the dash lights came on and was stuck in low gear). Our dealership is working with us through the problems. They contacted Subaru of America and we're getting a new transmission. Until then, we have a loaner Ascent for the next week or 2. I'm hopeful that this will resolve the problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Lots of Highs, a Few Lows Douglas , 08/27/2018 Limited 8-Passenger w/OP 23 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 318 of 328 people found this review helpful We considered 8 different vehicles, and test-drove 5 before settling on the Ascent. What we love about it: Quiet, smooth ride. When test-driving the Atlas, Highlander and Pilot, I noticed considerable low-frequency noise on the highway. The Ascent is as very quiet...easy to have conversations with everyone in the car. Driver's seat thigh-support extends, making it more comfortable for tall drivers like me. No one at the dealership I bought the car from knew it extended either. The windows are very quiet when going up and down...not a big deal, but something I noticed and appreciate. The second row seats can move forward, allowing you more room in the back if you put the third-row down to handle more cargo. I've tried out the X-Mode feature, and it worked quite well, keeping my speed going down a hill without having to ride the brake or gas. The 19.6 gallon tank will get me over 450 miles between fill-ups on road trips. The quality of the interior materials is very good, including the hand-stitched leather on the dash and steering wheel. I can fit my golf clubs in side to side, so I don't need to put the third row down when going golfing. And with the Cargo Net in place, I can put two sets in and not worry about them falling out when I open the rear hatch. The acceleration is quite good with the Turbo. I have no problem passing people, even when they are doing 70 MPH up hill. The Adaptive Cruise Control is fantastic...I use it in town and on the highway. What may bug you: Their Starlink Entertainment system is a joke. Its slow, with limited functionality. Carplay won't work over Bluetooth, only through one of the USB ports up front. The touch screen can be temperamental. I drove a Jeep rental a few months back, and really appreciated the control knob just in front of the driver's right arm rest that allowed me to navigate the screen without having to reach for it and try and touch a small spot on it while driving. There is no USB port in the console storage compartment, which would be great for simply charging something that you don't need access to. There are no front parking sensors!! This surprised the hell out of me. So, I back in as much as possible. The memory buttons only store the seat positions. I'm more than a foot taller than my wife, and I swore that the next car we got would have memory steering wheel and mirrors too... But I gave them up for this vehicle anyway. The Lane Assist doesn't function when the wipers are on high speed, because the Eye-site camera's are apparently confused by their movement. I would have thought this was something they would have anticipated and made corrections for. Cross-bars for the roof rack are additional, making the roof-rack pretty much useless unless you buy them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Lost the "Trust" in the Vehicle Dean Cotlow , 04/06/2019 Touring 7-Passenger 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 67 of 68 people found this review helpful Just over 5,000 miles and we are experiencing transmission troubles. Dealer has had the vehicle two times and the last time a full week with only response "everything is OK". The problem I have with that answer is they know they are having issues with the transmissions and will not acknowledge. No satisfactory results therefore if the transmission rumbles, jerks and/or slips the car is gone and no more Subaru's for me. Lost the love and trust. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value