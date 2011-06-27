Used 2010 smart fortwo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2010 smart fortwo passion AmsoilGuy , 05/24/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Had been researching this car for months and finally bought one. Shifting is not too bad. Did a lot of highway driving and my first top off yielded only 32 MPG. Hopefully the car just needs to be broken in. At 70 MPH, it's just like many people say, the wind rocks the car back and forth on a windy day. In the city, the car is a joy to drive. I love running errands around town in it. I love the ease of parking. This vehicle is not for everyone. Think of it like a motorcycle. It's great as an "extra" vehicle as it has no real utility. It is our 2nd vehicle. 95% of the time all you need to do is carry 1 person around. I don't need a 3500-4000 lb gas hog to do this. I love this car. Report Abuse

Funky / Fun Gas-Sipper! 1smartdriver , 01/03/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We've owned our 2008 Passion for a full year and really like it. We have a minivan for the times extra space is needed. We've driven it on 2000 mile trips and are glad we added cruise control. 40 mpg + The only negatives we see- it gets moved moderately in high winds, nothing dangerous. Plus it has a somewhat harsh suspension. Other than that it's a fun car to drive- great handling. We feel very secure knowing it has a world-class Mercedes safe design i.e. advanced electronic emergency handling/braking systems and a roll cage like a sports car. If you're considering a micro car PLEASE ignore the idiots who can't see beyond their "OMG it's too small to be safe" mentality and test drive it! Report Abuse