Used 2010 smart fortwo Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Great Fun

gwe, 08/03/2010
Great commuter car! Don't think I would take it for a long trip,no cruise control available. Great upright seating not the low slung seats in other small cars. Ride is good but can rattle your teeth over rough streets. Above average road noise on highways. Experiencing 40 MPG give or take a couple miles. Surprisingly peppy performance. Much better shifting since dealer performed a free electronic systems update on the automatic transmission. Very fun to drive.

Never a better car

padi176715, 02/17/2011
This car is nothing but amazing. Every aspect of this car is wondeful. All you have to do is accept the car for what it is. Do not compare to a $50k car. It is a very inexpensive, low cost to maintain, low cost to operate 2 seater. It is just wonderful and a great fun car to drive. I have over 30k miles and no problems.

