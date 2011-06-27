Used 2010 Scion xD Consumer Reviews

Very Happy With Our Scion XD Purchase Aimee , 09/21/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Before deciding on the Scion XD I checked out the competition, as I was looking for the most stylish, fuel efficient, sporty looking small car I could get at a great base price, with all the features I wanted. Honda fit, the Nissan Versa, Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio, none compared..they all felt like I was driving a Chevette. The Scion XD feels and looks like a micro SUV. Base package comes with cruise control, power everything, keyless entry system, a very nice pioneer radio, and more. This is probably my favorite new car purchase in 20 years. There's so much to rave about with the XD. I get 34-37mpg in the city, haven't gotten to check out highway yet. I LOVE LOVE THIS CAR! Report Abuse

Best in it's class but... brandonwardell , 12/10/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 xD in August and have already put 9000 miles on it. I get 40 mpg hwy, it's comfortable, and so far has handled well in its first Chicago winter. That being said, there are some serious rattles that are driving me crazy. There's a cold-weather rattle in the radio, a rough-road rattle in the dash, and a seatbelt rattle at high speeds. Also certain NPR voices cause the speakers to buzz. It's a frustrating car to spend 5 hours in per day, and the dealer can't seem to fix it. Can't beat the value, though, and having driven every car in its class I can't recommend anything better. I only wish someone would make a quality 5 door with a pricetage and mileage like the xD

Drive an 08 xd.. VERY HAPPY Anonymous , 12/06/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased a manual trans 08XD over a yr ago and have put 35,000+ on it now. This car comes standard with all the air bags I wanted, and cruise control. Which costs more as an add on in other hatchbacks. I average between 36-38mpg. Also, you would be amazed at how much interior space this thing has after you fold the seats down. At the time I bought it the Fit's seats were way uncomfy. The Versa's rear seats don't fold down flat, and the Yaris did not even come with cruise. Its exterior is unique and the styling stands out against other cars.

Scion xD 2010 Feels Soild HomeDesign , 05/12/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful We bought a Honda Fit the week before we bought this Scion xD. Both vehicles are excellent. What led us to get this Scion rather than another 2010 Fit was the Scion's feeling of solidity and extra features for just a little more money. Both cars handle well, even at 60+ mph. The Scion feels a little heavier, hence a little more solid. Both get great mileage. The Scion has an Alpine radio and 6 speakers, the Honda 4 speakers. The Scion's rear seats area little more complex, because they offer extended rear legroom, which is unusual in a subcompact. Enjoy the hatchback; kind of like a mini-SUV. Good interior room for such a compact vehicle. A little quieter than the Honda. Smooth ride.