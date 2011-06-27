Used 2008 Scion xD Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Love my Scion xD!!! Austin , 01/07/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a fuel efficient vehicle with a college student budget. I had looked at several popular cars (Corolla, Civic, Impreza, etc) and hadn't thought about Scion. I caught sight of it on a used car lot and before I knew it I was signing the papers. The xD is a reasonably priced car that has great fuel economy. I typically will get about 28-32 around town and 32-36 on the highway. This car has excellent visibility and handles really well on the road. It doesn't accelerate as quickly as I would like, but it's not bad for a four cylinder. I love how much legroom/headroom there is inside-and not just in the front, but as well as the backseat. The back seats fold flat creating a large cargo space, but even with the seats up there is plenty of cargo space. Easy to park, low maintenance cost, extra compartments, plenty of cupholders, the list just goes on. For such an affordable price, it has a lot to offer. The driver seat does not rise/lower which could be an issue for some drivers but the steering wheel can be adjusted. The speedometer/tachometer takes some getting used to as it is sideways-it took me a little while to adjust. Overall I have been pleasantly surprised with my Scion xD and I think I might keep it around for awhile. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loved This Car mcgooey , 06/11/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This was my first brand new car. I stumbled upon this car when it first came out. I think I just got lucky with it. didnt know anything about the car but i had been wonderfully happy with this car. it was fun, sporty. had some get up and go. and there were alot of customizable features that you could add to the car. radio was great. love the ipod hook up feature. I was able to get 40 highway and high 20's city. this car was the love of my life. unfortunately it got squished in between a ford f150 and a ford E150. The car actually held up alot better in the accident then I would have expected from the impact, but the car was a total loss. RIP scion XD

Compact, fuel efficient and great value. agalcowa , 01/24/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I stumbled upon the Scion Xd while looking for a Honda Civic and Mazda 3. The Scion is most different from the Mazda, but is similar to the Civic in the following ways: reliability, fuel efficiency, and compact size. The car is decently built for a compact car. It shares many components from the Toyota Corolla (engine, tranny, etc) and knobs and other items from the Rav4. For any 4-cylinder car that doesn't have a turbo, I recommend the manual for better control and performance, especially when merging onto the freeway. Overall, I'm very satisfied with my Scion and glad that I found it.

be prepared for fuel evac canister $1000 a pop miro , 04/11/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car brand new, so cute. Gas mileage winter 26/28 summer 32/34. Very reliable! I clean houses and all my equipment fits, great storage! Lots of road noise and bumpy ride but didn't bother me. The only tires that worked in New York snow were $700 Blizzaks, you're going nowhere with all seasons. My husband hated that it didn't have arm rest on the right and the left is too short. 9 years later and 157,000 miles so far very few repairs. At 111,000 miles repairs started, 3 wheel bearings, water pump, alternator, oil pressure gauge($7). Also replaced light bulbs in headlights about every 50,000 miles, weird. The big issue is the fuel evac canister. 62,000 - 103,000 and again at 156,000 miles it needs to be replaced to pass inspection. This same part in the xB is $250 but the xD is $870! I don't top off the fuel tank and even stopped the undercarriage wash at carwashes trying to keep the charcoal filter from getting wet! Car runs fine but won"t pass inspection until fixed. Such a reliable car, but another $1000? I just don't know. Might buy another scion xD if i can find a warranty to cover that part. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value