Used 2005 Scion xA for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN TITLE * - ONE OF THE MOST RELIABLE ENGINES TOYOTA EVER MADE - SUPER EFFICIENT 1.5L 4 CYLINDER CHAIN DRIVEN - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ABS BRAKES - KEYLESS ENTRY - BLUE PAINT HAS SOME PEELING HERE AND THERE, SEE PICS - FRONT FENDER HAS A DENT FROM A BLOWN TIRE AND THE DRIVER SEAT HAS SOME COSMETIC TEARS. BOTH EASY TO FIX IF YOU WANT, OR JUST DRIVE IT AS IS - COLD AC AND PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM - BE SURE TO REAR OUR "KNOWN ISSUES" PAGE REGARDING OLDER TOYOTA PRODUCTS AND THEIR EMISSIONS SYSTEMS - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Scion xA with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKKT624550113526

Stock: DF4302532S

Certified Pre-Owned: No