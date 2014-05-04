Used 2005 Scion xA for Sale Near Me

Gettel Nissan - Sarasota / Florida

Value priced below the market average! This 2006 Scion xA Base, has a great Classic Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Dark Charcoal interior! This model has many valuable options -Aux. Audio Input -Pioneer Audio -Premium Sound System -Front Wheel Drive -Power Locks -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats On top of that, it has many safety features Save money at the pump, knowing this Scion xA gets 38.0/31.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 3530 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239. *Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee, and *does not include dealer installed options. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between sale of a vehicle and updating of inventory.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Scion xA with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKKT624060162604

Stock: 4494997A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020