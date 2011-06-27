  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xA
  4. Used 2006 Scion xA
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Scion xA Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 xA
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,780
See xA Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,780
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,780
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$12,780
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,780
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Front head room39.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Front track57.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.8 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2340 lbs.
Gross weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height60.2 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track56.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Stingray Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Flint Mica
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Polar White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,780
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/60R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,780
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See xA Inventory

Related Used 2006 Scion xA Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles