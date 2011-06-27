  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(216)
2005 Scion xA Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handles well for an economy car, lengthy standard equipment list, comfortable seats, easy to load cargo, better deal than Toyota's Echo.
  • The cool stuff costs extra, modest passing power with automatic transmission.
List Price Estimate
$1,556 - $3,202
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy and well equipped, the spunky Scion xA is one of the best buys for 2005 in the economy car segment.

2005 Highlights

The Scion xA carries over unchanged for 2005. Sales are now nationwide.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Scion xA.

5(82%)
4(13%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
216 reviews
216 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like its name, my grasshopper leaps over the competition
grasshoppermom,04/05/2014
He (yes, he's a he) scoots in and out of traffic, passing SUVs like they are standing still, leaps around clumps of snarled traffic by his quick ability to dart in and out of lanes. I named him grasshopper because the neat lines of the hatch remind me of a grasshopper's straight angled back legs. mileage could be a tad better. 25 in town, 33 highway. Packs full and I have helped folks move in this little car. The depth of hatch door opening makes it easy to toss everything into it, including the kitchen sink if need be. I work in real estate and remodelling such, and can fit an eight foot 2x4 and a 12x8 piece of carpet stuck out the window. A great lil' big car. 122,000 mi and counting...
My Work Car
slicklizard,01/22/2012
I'm a courier and this is the car provided to me by my boss. It's a nice car to work with, as it's nimble, quick and easy to park. It's got about 115K miles on it, mostly highway miles and the only thing that's been done to it is tires, brakes and a new alternator (the old one chewed up the belt). It has a nice stereo, cold a/c and hot heat and the seating position is up high (almost minivan-like). I normally put 300-500 miles on the car per day and, besides a tire blowout, it's never let me down. I'd buy this car.
Financial Life Saver
CrazyDogLadySTL,03/17/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
(Update: I sold my Scion to a friend's son and it's still going strong. I miss it but it was time for a new Toyota. I bought a 2014 Prius C. I love it) I bought my Scion brand new with fewer than 5 miles on it. It was so cheap, I was able to pay it off on 2 years so I haven't had a car payment in over 10 years. Purchased in Oct 2004, it's 11.5 years old, and today was the first major repair I've ever needed. The cam shaft timing whatever thingy (I don't know much about cars) needs to be replaced. That's over $1000. They service department said that they are confident that after this repair I can get another 100,000 miles out of it before any additional major repairs are needed. It currently has about 120,000 miles on it. This has been a real life saver financially as I am single, own a home, and don't make a huge salary. I love this car and will drive it for as long as possible.
Fantastic Car
lvenee,07/24/2011
We bought 2005 Scion brand new when gas prices started going up. We wanted a disposable car if you will, something cheap, good on gas. What we got is a fantastic car, we have 115 thousand miles on it and have done nothing to the car but replace tires. It's fun to drive, zips in and out of traffic, can park anywhere even if there's not much room. My husband and I are both tall people and it has a lot more space inside than what you might think. I've driven this car a lot on small road trips (under 1000 miles) and just love it. I believe we will get over 200,000 on this vehicle and considering we paid a total of $14,000 including tax, title, license, I think we got a great deal.
See all 216 reviews of the 2005 Scion xA
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Scion xA features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2005 Scion xA Overview

The Used 2005 Scion xA is offered in the following submodels: xA Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

