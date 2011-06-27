(Update: I sold my Scion to a friend's son and it's still going strong. I miss it but it was time for a new Toyota. I bought a 2014 Prius C. I love it) I bought my Scion brand new with fewer than 5 miles on it. It was so cheap, I was able to pay it off on 2 years so I haven't had a car payment in over 10 years. Purchased in Oct 2004, it's 11.5 years old, and today was the first major repair I've ever needed. The cam shaft timing whatever thingy (I don't know much about cars) needs to be replaced. That's over $1000. They service department said that they are confident that after this repair I can get another 100,000 miles out of it before any additional major repairs are needed. It currently has about 120,000 miles on it. This has been a real life saver financially as I am single, own a home, and don't make a huge salary. I love this car and will drive it for as long as possible.

