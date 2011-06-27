Vehicle overview

You're driving down a busy city street desperately trying to find a parking space. The clock is ticking; an important meeting starts in minutes. Then, a miracle: an open space appears practically illuminated by a beam of light shining down from the heavens. You pull alongside the spot. It's going to be a tight fit, but channeling your inner Tim Gunn, you think you can make it work. First try, fail. Second try, even worse. Time is running out; trailing motorists are befriending their horns. Your car just isn't going to fit.

There's a very good chance the 2013 Scion iQ won't be a part of this scenario that urban dwellers know only too well. Of all the cars on American roads, only the Smart Fortwo has a smaller footprint, yet this tiny Toyota-sourced city car outdoes its better-known rival in just about every appreciable way – including parking in tiny spaces.

First and foremost, the Scion boasts superior interior space. Whereas the Smart has only two seats, the iQ gets an extra set in the back. Now, you're probably thinking that such rear occupants would have to be masochists or Peking Opera contortionists, but in fact, ingenious interior and engine-bay packaging has resulted in two full-size adults being able to sit one behind the other on the passenger side. An adult is still unlikely to fit behind the driver, hence the "3+1" passenger designation you may see used to describe the car.

Another advantage to the iQ is its efficient, more conventional powertrain setup that makes it feel more like a normal car to drive than the Smart. It's equally slow, though, meaning this city car is best kept in, well, the city. On the highway it gets blown about in crosswinds and feels more vulnerable and insubstantial compared to larger subcompacts like the Chevy Sonic, Fiat 500, Kia Rio and Toyota's Yaris.

It should also be pointed out that because such cars are indeed larger, they boast more passenger and cargo space (the Fiat less so) while costing about the same when optioned up to equal the generously equipped Scion. As such, you'd have to face the aforementioned parallel parking dilemma pretty frequently for the 2013 Scion iQ to make more sense than a bigger, more conventional subcompact car. If you do, though, the iQ is likely your best choice.