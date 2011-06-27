  1. Home
2013 Scion iQ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compact agility
  • great fuel economy
  • supremely easy to park
  • lots of style inside and out
  • clever interior packaging.
  • Still only comfortable for two
  • sluggish performance
  • similarly priced rivals are larger and feel less vulnerable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Scion iQ is a minimalist metropolitan runabout that gets great fuel economy and can be parked practically anywhere. There are larger, more practical cars that cost about the same, though.

Vehicle overview

You're driving down a busy city street desperately trying to find a parking space. The clock is ticking; an important meeting starts in minutes. Then, a miracle: an open space appears practically illuminated by a beam of light shining down from the heavens. You pull alongside the spot. It's going to be a tight fit, but channeling your inner Tim Gunn, you think you can make it work. First try, fail. Second try, even worse. Time is running out; trailing motorists are befriending their horns. Your car just isn't going to fit.

There's a very good chance the 2013 Scion iQ won't be a part of this scenario that urban dwellers know only too well. Of all the cars on American roads, only the Smart Fortwo has a smaller footprint, yet this tiny Toyota-sourced city car outdoes its better-known rival in just about every appreciable way – including parking in tiny spaces.

First and foremost, the Scion boasts superior interior space. Whereas the Smart has only two seats, the iQ gets an extra set in the back. Now, you're probably thinking that such rear occupants would have to be masochists or Peking Opera contortionists, but in fact, ingenious interior and engine-bay packaging has resulted in two full-size adults being able to sit one behind the other on the passenger side. An adult is still unlikely to fit behind the driver, hence the "3+1" passenger designation you may see used to describe the car.

Another advantage to the iQ is its efficient, more conventional powertrain setup that makes it feel more like a normal car to drive than the Smart. It's equally slow, though, meaning this city car is best kept in, well, the city. On the highway it gets blown about in crosswinds and feels more vulnerable and insubstantial compared to larger subcompacts like the Chevy Sonic, Fiat 500, Kia Rio and Toyota's Yaris.

It should also be pointed out that because such cars are indeed larger, they boast more passenger and cargo space (the Fiat less so) while costing about the same when optioned up to equal the generously equipped Scion. As such, you'd have to face the aforementioned parallel parking dilemma pretty frequently for the 2013 Scion iQ to make more sense than a bigger, more conventional subcompact car. If you do, though, the iQ is likely your best choice.

2013 Scion iQ models

The 2013 Scion iQ is a two-door, four-passenger city car available in a single trim level. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a choice of two different plastic wheel covers, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

There are no factory options. However, there are a number of dealer-installed items. Besides typical add-ons like a rear spoiler and various cargo-area items, the dealer can install alloy wheels, foglamps, interior ambient lighting, satellite radio and an upgraded audio interface system with a touchscreen, voice controls, Internet radio and Facebook/Twitter services.

2013 Highlights

The Scion iQ gets a few minor additional features for 2013, including rear speakers.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Scion iQ comes with a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 94 horsepower and 89 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard. In Edmunds testing, the iQ accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 11.6 seconds, which is a second slower than the average subcompact car. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 36 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined. While the highway number isn't the flashy 40 mpg you'll see from some larger vehicles, the combined number is excellent.

Safety

The 2013 Scion iQ comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes (front disc and rear drums), front side airbags, front side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and three more airbags not commonly found in other cars – front seat-cushion airbags and a rear-window airbag that deploys around the rear-seat headrests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the iQ stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average for a subcompact car.

In government crash testing, the iQ received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and three stars for side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2013 Scion iQ is small, but there's nothing basic about it. Utility rather than fun is the message here, yet there's no regret as you walk up, open the door and set off into the city. It offers such terrific turn-on-a-dime maneuverability that you're tempted to drive like a maniac, wheeling into impulsive U-turns, crowding into the bicycle lane and diving into the leftovers in curbside parking. You'll be hard-pressed to do so with excessive speed, though, since the 94-hp iQ feels suitably slow.

This sleepy response seems to be the responsibility of the CVT, which transforms every throttle input into a tedious drone from under the hood. Nevertheless, the reward comes at the gas station, where the Scion seems to hit its EPA numbers fairly easily. The CVT is also superior to the Smart Fortwo's clunky-shifting automated manual transmission.

Given its short wheelbase, you might expect the iQ to have a choppy ride on the highway, yet it delivers acceptable stability at speed. Crosswinds affect it, though, and you feel a little more vulnerable in the iQ than you do in larger subcompact cars like the Chevy Sonic or Fiat 500.

Interior

As you'd expect, the Scion iQ is at its best with just two occupants. Nevertheless, the car has been engineered to maximize interior space. Clever packaging under the hood allows the passenger side of the dash to be placed farther forward. This, in turn, allows the front passenger seat to be placed sufficiently forward to fit a full-size passenger in the rear seat behind. Meanwhile, the remainder of the rear seat behind the driver can accommodate a child if need be. Either rear seat is best used in a pinch, so having them certainly is better than nothing.

If the mission of the day is to haul stuff instead of people, the 50/50-split rear seat folds flat to enlarge the cargo area from a meager 3.5 cubic feet to 16.7 cubic feet. Other interior storage includes space for four 25-ounce containers in the doors, plus two rear cupholders and one in the center console. There is no glovebox, however, and the available space doesn't go far.

Like all Scions, the iQ benefits from a strong Pioneer audio system with a clever interface and abundant media connections. There is an optional touchscreen interface that comes with a few extra features, but you'll be fine without it. The high-tech audio system contrasts with the rest of the cabin, which features simple, low-tech controls like the three-knob climate system. Overall materials quality is of the rock-hard plastic variety, which isn't entirely surprising at this price point.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Scion iQ.

5(60%)
4(0%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best in every category
solodriver,02/21/2013
I drive alone 99.9% of the time. I want the best value, the best MPG, the best zippy performance (I don't need a race car- I just want to zip around town, hitting corners fast and going up steep grades at 80+MPH when the mood strikes me), I want my phone, including all it does (Pandora Radio, podcasts, online streaming news radio, navigation system, etc.) to work seamlessly, I want a comfortable interior, I want to use regular gasoline, to be surrounded by airbags, and I don't want a car that looks fun and not like everyone else's car. The Scion iQ is the only one that offers ALL of this. The Fiat couldn't take the hills, gets 7MPG less and requires premium fuel and costs more...
Micro Car Macro Ride!
QA,02/28/2016
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
The car critics are too judgmental and people who expect an SUV in an 120 inch long car are not being fair or realistic. This car drives great and I have had lots of BMW's Mercedes and Porches and Japanese cars. the CVT transmission works perfectly and is smooth and quiet. Acceleration is more than adequate for freeway and passing. In town the car is in it's element. It accelerates fast if necessary but half throttle is all that is needed. Stopping is smooth and sure with the front discs brakes. The radio is is only soft spot but that is a minor thing. this car is designed to get you around an urban environment and enable you to park where the smallest spot exists. It succeeds in fabulous style. Inside the car looks and feels like a big car. Loosen the backseat head rests and the seat backs fold down giving tons of cargo space. You can put a 6 footer in the front passenger and another in the right back seat without touching knees but the left back seat leg room is shorter. Big deal since you didn't buy it to carry four people ... but you can easily. The mileage is going to be lower than the 36/37 but it is always lower than the government ratings. Mileage runs in the mid 30's depending on how much air is in the tires. Again there is no surprise there. You can get really high mileage but it depends on how you want to drive the car. The car looks great and people remark about it all the time. The stock wheels are some sporty alloys and the car looks fantastic. I am really pleased so far. UPDATE 9/2/2019 the car runs better than ever. Toyota maintenance costs are awesome since they rarely need any. I also own a 911 and a Raptor but really love driving the Scion because it is fun!
see ya later landcruiser
bosche,03/21/2014
I decided to buy this car in Los Angeles and drive it back to NYC. I almost purchased a Lexus LX 470...then i realized that there was no way i would ever find parking in the City. So I drove the southern route all the way back to NYC. I averaged about 36 mpg and was going 70 to 85 the entire way. it felt good on the hwy - it felt like any other small car. i rented a mini cooper the week before i purchased the 2013 IQ, and the mini was much more cramped, and 2+ feet longer. when i drove into nyc, i found a pkg spot very quickly, and have parked where no other cars could fit 4 out of 5 times. it is great!
Bewarned of MPG ratings
yyrd,04/18/2014
I buught this IQ with the idea it got great MPG. Sadly i averaged about 27mph. I looked on Google and found others with the same complaint. 27MPG and a tiny car? It kinda makes the whole concept silly. I returned the car with 100 miles and was very angry. I got a Prius C instead. The back seats touch the front seats, having NO place to put your feet/legs. You cannot fold the backseats with out removing the headrests and leaving them home. I don't understand why it even has backseats. Maybe so they can Claim it can carry 4? There is no luggage room, again you need to fold backseats to have storage room. I suggest removing them out of the car completely as they have zero function.
See all 5 reviews of the 2013 Scion iQ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
36 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
94 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Scion iQ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
