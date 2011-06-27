Used 2015 Scion iQ for Sale Near Me
- $12,740
2015 Scion iQ Base70,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunrise Ford Fontana - Fontana / California
Stand out with the unique look of our 2015 Scion iQ Hatchback showcased in Blizzard Pearl. The 1.3 Liter 4 Cylinder produces 94hp paired to a seamless CVT for quick and easy passing power. This Front Wheel Drive team rewards you with near 37mpg on the highway. Our fantastically quirky two-door, four-passenger car can squeeze into any parking spot, turns on a dime and is charming to drive; especially for city dwellers looking to add some pleasure to their day! The surprisingly spacious interior of the iQ was specially engineered to maximize space and includes full power accessories and keyless entry as well as a convenient 50/50-split rear seat that folds flat when you need to haul larger items. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface make the ride even more lively. Smart styling and thoughtful touches inside and out are sure to please you! Peace of mind comes standard in our Scion along with active safety features such as vehicle stability control, and an anti-lock braking system with brake assist and electronic brake-force distribution. You'll also be surrounded by a multitude of smart airbags to keep you safe and secure. This peppy car exudes individuality, innovation, and intelligence that you've got to see this iQ first-hand! After all, the best things come in small packages. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB06FJ031081
Stock: V56845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $11,900
2015 Scion iQ Base49,535 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hanson Subaru - Olympia / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB08FJ030594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,250Fair Deal | $605 below market
2014 Scion iQ Base38,518 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2014 SCION IQ HATCHBACK 2 DR 1.3L I4 F DOHC 16V GASOLINE FWD AUTOMATIC CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH 4 NEW TIRES ONLY 2 OWNERS 90 DAYS WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB07EJ027572
Stock: 3306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,695Good Deal | $633 below market
2014 Scion iQ Base96,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Russ Darrow Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2014 Scion iQ Base Black Currant Metallic 1.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i FWD Continuously Variable (CVT-F)CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB0XEJ027842
Stock: XCTP6214A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- New Listing$10,990
2014 Scion iQ Base48,041 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 1123 Cantrell Sansom Rd Blue Mound, TX 76131 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB05EJ028591
Stock: 2000658323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $8,000
2014 Scion iQ Scion 10 Series67,455 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cable Dahmer of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Experience the Cable Dahmer Difference at Cable Dahmer Chevrolet of Kansas City! Visit us in-store or schedule an at-home test drive with our specialists. You can also schedule at home trade appraisals and financing appointments by calling (816) 941-0555! Drive away with peace of mind knowing nearly every vehicle on our lot comes with a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty. At home test drives, financing appointments, and trade appraisals must be within a 20-mile radius of the dealership. FWD 2014 Scion iQ 10 Series 10th Anniversary Edition, 16' Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD Radio, Fabric Upholstery, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 742-5901 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion iQ Scion 10 Series with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB03EJ027763
Stock: X6385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Price Drop$8,685
2014 Scion iQ Base84,945 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, One Owner Carfax, 12 Detailed Service Records On Carfax, 2D Hatchback, 1.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i, Continuously Variable (CVT-F), FWD, White. Clean CARFAX. FWD Continuously Variable (CVT-F) 1.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i 2D Hatchback 2014 Scion iQ36/37 City/Highway MPG !1-Owner Gas Saver Power Windows/locksThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN-All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB07EJ030116
Stock: 11024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- New Listing$8,991
2014 Scion iQ undefined23,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS ON SELECT PRE-OWNED VEHICLES! We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB00EJ028658
Stock: S24555A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $7,785
2014 Scion iQ BaseNot providedDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Ford - Wahoo / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB08EJ030108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,498Great Deal
2013 Scion iQ Base71,721 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Momentum Volkswagen of Upper Kirby - Houston / Texas
This 2013 Scion iQ comes well-equipped with Premium Sound System, CD/MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows/Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, and much more. This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. Momentum Volkswagen has been serving Houston and the surrounding communities for the last 51 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our VW Pre-owned showroom to showcase our inventory. We feature the largest Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned inventory in the city of Houston. Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are proud to share that we have won the Wolfsburg Crest Award 5 times throughout the past 7 years, given by Volkswagen of America, Inc., honors those Volkswagen dealers that have met the highest Volkswagen standards in both service and sales. Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Award demonstrates that we as a dealership have met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence. Service is our first priority so we welcome you to join us for a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet, and relax in our newly remodified facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, and coupes. The advertised price includes all VW Financing Services incentives and must be leased or financed though VW financial Services. Please verify any information in question with Momentum Volkswagen located at 2405 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098, or give us a call at (844) 894-5462
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB05DJ023051
Stock: YDJ023051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $6,500Great Deal
2013 Scion iQ Base88,758 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ025952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,780Fair Deal
2013 Scion iQ Base14,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ023683
Stock: 10449131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,785Fair Deal | $469 below market
2013 Scion iQ Base52,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Black Sand Pearl Black; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Scion iQ is offered by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers. This Scion includes: BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM BLACK SAND PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2013 iQ has passed the Scion stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. The Scion iQ speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. In addition to being well-cared for, this Scion iQ has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This pre-owned Scion iQ looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This highly refined Scion iQ comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. The Scion iQ is exactly what you would expect out of a Scion. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2013 Scion iQ: The Scion iQ, similar to Smart's offerings, goes above and beyond the similarly sized Fortwo. The iQ is an engineering powerhouse, with excellent freeway manners for such a small car, as well as an in-the-city demeanor that makes it a snap to maneuver. Its turning radius of 25.8 feet out-performs the Smart by nearly three feet and interior materials are top-notch. When the ways that Scion allows for personalizing its vehicles are factored, the iQ shows itself to be a popular choice for urban dwellers who need to get around. This model sets itself apart with great highway manners, easy to maneuver, decent power for its size, Room for four in a tiny package, and excellent fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ023327
Stock: DJ023327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $10,599
2013 Scion iQ Base19,022 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Killeen - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Killeen / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB04DJ025440
Stock: 17974230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,749Fair Deal | $326 below market
2013 Scion iQ Base67,403 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2013 Scion iQ Base FWD Recent Local Trade, No Accidents, Bluetooth MP3, 35+ MPG, 2D Hatchback, 1.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i. 36/37 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 19118 miles below market average! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB06DJ023107
Stock: F8028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $7,988Fair Deal
2013 Scion iQ Base52,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brian Tolbert Automotive - Ontario / New York
#1 Rated!!! Made By Toyota!!! ONLY 52k Miles!!! VERY CLEAN!!! Affordable and Reliable!! ALL Power Panasonic Hi Power CD Stereo With Bluetooth And Aux Port Stability Control Traction Control Side Curtain Airbags ABS Compare & Save!!! Call 315-524-6818 TODAY!!! See ALL Of Our Inventory At BTAUTO.COM Driven for YouBrian Tolbert Auto Inc. was founded in 2000 based upon a core belief that purchasing a used car should be a simple hassle free and enjoyable process that is customer driven. This foundation of integrity has allowed us to grow to be WNY’s largest Independent auto dealer.The Tolbert DifferenceEvery member of our Team is committed to our transparent sales process and delivering an excellent buying experience. You will find that all of our vehicles are clearly priced both online and on our sales lot. You deserve our best and we deliver that by putting our best price out from day one - no haggling required to get the best price. Our helpful Team members will walk you through the entire buying process from vehicle selection trade-in values financing and delivery you will work with one dedicated Team member and never be shuffled around from one high pressure department to another. We welcome you to experience how easy car buying can be.Great Vehicles at Great PricesWe offer a large selection of superior quality domestic and foreign used cars trucks and SUV’s at great prices! All vehicles in our inventory go through our 99 point vehicle inspection process performed by our certified Service Team Technicians. We include a free vehicle history report on all of our vehicles offering you peace of mind from the start.Hassle free FinancingWe work with many local and national lenders that offer competitive lending solutions for every credit situation. Good credit bad credit bankruptcies repossessions and first time buyer programs are available that offer great rates and terms..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB07DJ025495
Stock: 6451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,000Good Deal | $772 below market
2013 Scion iQ Base66,548 milesDelivery available*
Kirksville Toyota - Kirksville / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB03DJ022156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999Good Deal | $501 below market
2013 Scion iQ Base64,836 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auction Direct USA - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB06DJ023771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
