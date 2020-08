Close

Stand out with the unique look of our 2015 Scion iQ Hatchback showcased in Blizzard Pearl. The 1.3 Liter 4 Cylinder produces 94hp paired to a seamless CVT for quick and easy passing power. This Front Wheel Drive team rewards you with near 37mpg on the highway. Our fantastically quirky two-door, four-passenger car can squeeze into any parking spot, turns on a dime and is charming to drive; especially for city dwellers looking to add some pleasure to their day! The surprisingly spacious interior of the iQ was specially engineered to maximize space and includes full power accessories and keyless entry as well as a convenient 50/50-split rear seat that folds flat when you need to haul larger items. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface make the ride even more lively. Smart styling and thoughtful touches inside and out are sure to please you! Peace of mind comes standard in our Scion along with active safety features such as vehicle stability control, and an anti-lock braking system with brake assist and electronic brake-force distribution. You'll also be surrounded by a multitude of smart airbags to keep you safe and secure. This peppy car exudes individuality, innovation, and intelligence that you've got to see this iQ first-hand! After all, the best things come in small packages. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTNJJXB06FJ031081

Stock: V56845

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020