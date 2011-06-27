  1. Home
Used 2014 Scion iQ Base Features & Specs

Overview
$15,665
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$15,665
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$15,665
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/314.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.5 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$15,665
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle26.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$15,665
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
$15,665
Monogram Seriesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$15,665
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$15,665
Air conditioningyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$15,665
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$15,665
BeSpoke Premium Audioyes
Carpet Rear Seat Floor Matsyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Front Seat Floor Matsyes
Interior Light Kit w/Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
$15,665
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$15,665
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$15,665
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Exterior Options
$15,665
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Special Coloryes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Covers 5-Spokeyes
Wheel Covers 7-Spokeyes
Fog Light Kityes
Measurements
$15,665
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length120.1 in.
Curb weight2127 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume77.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base78.7 in.
Width66.1 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
$15,665
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black Currant Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Hot Lava
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black Currant Metallic/Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$15,665
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
175/60R16 tiresyes
16 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$15,665
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$15,665
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
