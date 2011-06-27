Used 2006 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I'm sad Saturn is phased out.

surtrav3, 03/31/2011
68 of 69 people found this review helpful

I bought my Vue used with 81,000 miles. Had minor work done on driver side door as it needed to be adjusted to keep the entry lights off. Replaced tie-ends. Very minor stuff. Bumps are a bit noisy but are just an undesired design feature as the mounts are easily loosened. It is not a safety issue at all. I have no problem with wind noise. I have read other reviews stating that the Vue does not handle well in the snow. I disagree with this and chalk it up as driver error. I have had no problems in our North Dakota winters at all. I've made it out of some pretty deep drifts and severe ice conditions.

Report Abuse

The unsung hero(Saturn Vue)

Michael Sheean, 07/14/2018
4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This car saved my family's lives....we put 100,000 on the car in less than a year, traveling almost 200-300 miles a day....we never had a repair except brake pads and tires....we were hit head on by a big ford 150 pickup at 45 miles an hour, , and the airbags deployed perfectly...no injuries, and the car still drove! It was considered a total, but the crash showed us the true safety of this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2006 VUE

Jerry Logreco, 11/17/2006
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This was my first SUV experience. I also own a Saturn L200 and was so impressed with that vehicle I wanted to try the SUV. The vehicle is an excellent SUV. Drives great and provides enough space to transport fairly large objects. I drove from Oct '06 till now and put 31,000 miles on it with virtually no issues. I just traded it in for a 2007 VUE.

Report Abuse

Great car

Michelle , 05/31/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car has been great, especially for camping trips with my two large dogs and boyfriend. I've had only one minor problem with it. About one year in; the starter was sticking. I took it to the dealership to get it fixed (it was still under warranty) and I haven't had any problems with the car since. It's fun to drive, and feels more like a car than an SUV. The gas mileage is also pretty good for the size of the car. The turning radius is amazing, which helps in small spaces. All in all, I'm super happy with this vehicle. I plan to drive it until the wheels fall off!

Report Abuse

Very good car

grobby, 08/07/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Purchased car new a year ago. First American car purchase. This is an excellant car. 06 buyers lucked out as Saturn put many upgraded features in it. Almost a completely different car than previous models. Car is easy to drive, quiet inside and fairly comfortable. I am glad I bought it. No problems to date.

Report Abuse
