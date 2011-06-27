Used 2006 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews
I'm sad Saturn is phased out.
I bought my Vue used with 81,000 miles. Had minor work done on driver side door as it needed to be adjusted to keep the entry lights off. Replaced tie-ends. Very minor stuff. Bumps are a bit noisy but are just an undesired design feature as the mounts are easily loosened. It is not a safety issue at all. I have no problem with wind noise. I have read other reviews stating that the Vue does not handle well in the snow. I disagree with this and chalk it up as driver error. I have had no problems in our North Dakota winters at all. I've made it out of some pretty deep drifts and severe ice conditions.
The unsung hero(Saturn Vue)
This car saved my family's lives....we put 100,000 on the car in less than a year, traveling almost 200-300 miles a day....we never had a repair except brake pads and tires....we were hit head on by a big ford 150 pickup at 45 miles an hour, , and the airbags deployed perfectly...no injuries, and the car still drove! It was considered a total, but the crash showed us the true safety of this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2006 VUE
This was my first SUV experience. I also own a Saturn L200 and was so impressed with that vehicle I wanted to try the SUV. The vehicle is an excellent SUV. Drives great and provides enough space to transport fairly large objects. I drove from Oct '06 till now and put 31,000 miles on it with virtually no issues. I just traded it in for a 2007 VUE.
Great car
This car has been great, especially for camping trips with my two large dogs and boyfriend. I've had only one minor problem with it. About one year in; the starter was sticking. I took it to the dealership to get it fixed (it was still under warranty) and I haven't had any problems with the car since. It's fun to drive, and feels more like a car than an SUV. The gas mileage is also pretty good for the size of the car. The turning radius is amazing, which helps in small spaces. All in all, I'm super happy with this vehicle. I plan to drive it until the wheels fall off!
Very good car
Purchased car new a year ago. First American car purchase. This is an excellant car. 06 buyers lucked out as Saturn put many upgraded features in it. Almost a completely different car than previous models. Car is easy to drive, quiet inside and fairly comfortable. I am glad I bought it. No problems to date.
Sponsored cars related to the VUE
Related Used 2006 Saturn VUE SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner