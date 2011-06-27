Used 2004 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews
1st Saturn and loving it!
I bought my Vue in 2008 and it's 2011 and I have not had a single problem with it. The carfax was clean. Its roomy, zippy, and pretty quiet. Ive read mostly negative reviews about this car and I don't see what their talking about. I must have gotten lucky. The only thing I had to do was replace the brakes.
Hood Latch Cable
I have had good service from my Saturn Vue but the Hood Latch Cable is stretched. Which I see has happened to other Vues form 2004 to 2009. There are complaint on the internet. The should be a Recall.
Sick of it.
I have owned this vue for 7 years and put a 110000 miles on it, it has 165 k now. It runs ok, but I spend a lot of money to keep it on the road. Transmission, 5 speed manual replaced once with a used one 1000, slave cylinder , clutch and shifting linkage replaced once $1000, ac $550, different suspension parts 1000 + and it's still not right, interior falls apart, electrical issues with instrument cluster. Paint just falls off this car on the plastic body panals. Breaks are crap, calipers freeze up ruining rotors. Road noise, leaks from moonroof, and forget about keeping the seats or carpet clean water will stain them. Comfort ? Put a pillow behind your back on long drives or you will be hurting. I wanna get rid of it but it runs still ok, timing chain makes noise on start up but it has been like that for 4 years or so. Parts are cheap to buy but they are cheap quality and don't last. The best thing about this vue is the cargo room and mpg, 21 to 27. I always bought us made cars ford's dodge and lots of gm. Saturn, Pontiacs and chevys and this one cost me the most to own. The resale value sucs, and after putting all that $ in tu it it's not worth to sell it just yet. It was cheap to buy but no pleasure drivin it at all.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Reliability
- Value
Superior Vehicle
I bought my '04 VUE brand new. 7.5 years later with over 150,000 miles on it, I lost it to a large deer in the engine. This vehicle has been incredibly reliable. I've never had to do more than regular maintenance. At 120k I had brakes done (probably could have waited, but I knew it HAD to be coming soon!) and was never completely satisfied with the replacement brakes (squeak). Other than that, oil changes, new wiper blades, tires, air filters, and 100k tune-up. This was my 2nd Saturn and am sad that GM discontinued such a superior line of vehicles - especially now that my VUE has been totaled! I will miss her and worry that I will never find another vehicle as reliable. Bring Saturn back!
No Regrets!
Bought used over a year ago. Wanted something that got decent gas milage, could haul my big teenage kids and had a manual trans. Vue was about the only thing I could find that fit all three. Gets mid 20's for gas mileage in city / mixed driving. Had 118K when I bought it and at 143K now. Only repairs were new struts in the front right after purchase and two new tires. Overall very happy with the value and what it does for me. Gripes? has new various rattles seemingly every time I get in, interior quality only average, and interior design is very lacking for storage.
Sponsored cars related to the VUE
Related Used 2004 Saturn VUE SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner