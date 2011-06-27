Used 2004 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews

1st Saturn and loving it! vue5531 , 01/01/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my Vue in 2008 and it's 2011 and I have not had a single problem with it. The carfax was clean. Its roomy, zippy, and pretty quiet. Ive read mostly negative reviews about this car and I don't see what their talking about. I must have gotten lucky. The only thing I had to do was replace the brakes. Report Abuse

Hood Latch Cable Complaint , 01/28/2010 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had good service from my Saturn Vue but the Hood Latch Cable is stretched. Which I see has happened to other Vues form 2004 to 2009. There are complaint on the internet. The should be a Recall. Report Abuse

Sick of it. pete ruc , 11/07/2015 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 25 of 29 people found this review helpful I have owned this vue for 7 years and put a 110000 miles on it, it has 165 k now. It runs ok, but I spend a lot of money to keep it on the road. Transmission, 5 speed manual replaced once with a used one 1000, slave cylinder , clutch and shifting linkage replaced once $1000, ac $550, different suspension parts 1000 + and it's still not right, interior falls apart, electrical issues with instrument cluster. Paint just falls off this car on the plastic body panals. Breaks are crap, calipers freeze up ruining rotors. Road noise, leaks from moonroof, and forget about keeping the seats or carpet clean water will stain them. Comfort ? Put a pillow behind your back on long drives or you will be hurting. I wanna get rid of it but it runs still ok, timing chain makes noise on start up but it has been like that for 4 years or so. Parts are cheap to buy but they are cheap quality and don't last. The best thing about this vue is the cargo room and mpg, 21 to 27. I always bought us made cars ford's dodge and lots of gm. Saturn, Pontiacs and chevys and this one cost me the most to own. The resale value sucs, and after putting all that $ in tu it it's not worth to sell it just yet. It was cheap to buy but no pleasure drivin it at all. Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Superior Vehicle laf5 , 09/21/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my '04 VUE brand new. 7.5 years later with over 150,000 miles on it, I lost it to a large deer in the engine. This vehicle has been incredibly reliable. I've never had to do more than regular maintenance. At 120k I had brakes done (probably could have waited, but I knew it HAD to be coming soon!) and was never completely satisfied with the replacement brakes (squeak). Other than that, oil changes, new wiper blades, tires, air filters, and 100k tune-up. This was my 2nd Saturn and am sad that GM discontinued such a superior line of vehicles - especially now that my VUE has been totaled! I will miss her and worry that I will never find another vehicle as reliable. Bring Saturn back! Report Abuse