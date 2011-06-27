  1. Home
2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy for an SUV, perfect crash test scores, high-quality European-designed interior.
  • No all-wheel-drive option, unimpressive cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid's "mild" hybrid system produces superior gas mileage, but it's also significantly more expensive than the non-hybrid four-cylinder competition.

Vehicle overview

The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid sports some mighty fine fuel economy ratings for its size -- 28 combined mpg evokes economy cars, not 3,800-pound compact SUVs. But the Vue Hybrid's MSRP starts at about $28,000, which is thousands more than the base price of a Honda CR-V or a four-cylinder Toyota RAV4. To its credit, the Vue Hybrid is nicely equipped, boasting such upscale standard features as alloy wheels and automatic climate control, and buyers will also likely benefit from a federal tax credit. Nonetheless, the Vue Hybrid's 4-5 mpg edge over its rivals may not seem significant enough to justify spending all that extra cash.

Though a more complex "two-mode" Vue Hybrid is promised for the near future, the current model continues to shares its mild hybrid technology with the Aura Hybrid sedan and its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid. Unlike the more complex systems found in the Ford Escape Hybrid and Toyota's various hybrid vehicles, the Vue Hybrid's small electric motor provides negligible assistance during acceleration and is incapable of powering the Vue by itself. Instead, the electric motor's primary purpose is to restart the gas engine when it shuts down at a stop. Most of the Vue Hybrid's fuel savings derive from the gas you're not burning when the Vue is stationary. These savings are remarkable, though -- the Vue Hybrid betters the conventional four-cylinder Vue by 6 mpg, whereas the Aura Hybrid manages just 2 extra mpg.

Beyond its green credentials, the Vue Hybrid features solid road manners, plenty of standard equipment and a high-quality interior. However, it's hampered by a mere 56 cubic feet of maximum cargo space -- the segment-leading RAV4 boasts 73, and most other compact SUVs are at least in the 60s. There's also no all-wheel-drive option. In other words, the 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid is an SUV that doesn't haul a lot of stuff and can't go off-road, a combination that doesn't exactly set our pants afire.

The Vue Hybrid seems mired in a no-car's land between conventional four-cylinder small crossover SUVs and the Ford Escape Hybrid (and its Mercury Mariner and Mazda Tribute siblings). The traditional four-cylinder SUVs are cheaper and still reasonably fuel-efficient, while the "full" hybrid Escape yields 32 combined mpg, produces fewer emissions and don't cost that much more. If you're sold on the Vue but want to burn as little gas as possible, the Vue Hybrid makes perfect sense. Otherwise, the above-mentioned models will likely serve you better.

2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid models

The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid is a compact crossover SUV available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories, automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, OnStar and a six-speaker stereo with single-CD/MP3 player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The Comfort and Convenience package adds rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors and windshield washer nozzles, an eight-way power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Premium Trim package adds leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob and heated front seats. Other options include a sunroof and a six-CD changer.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid loses last year's "Green Line" moniker but is otherwise unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 172 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. A small electric motor provides a smidgen of extra help during acceleration, but its primary role is to restart the engine after it automatically shuts off at a stop. Energy normally lost during braking is recouped by the Vue Hybrid's regenerative braking system. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and the Vue Hybrid comes only with front-wheel drive.

Fuel economy estimates are 25 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined.

Safety

The Vue Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and OnStar. In government crash tests, the 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid achieved a perfect five stars for both frontal and side-impact protection. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Vue its highest rating of "Good" in side and frontal-offset crash tests.

Driving

Don't expect brisk acceleration from the 2.4-liter four-cylinder, as it's saddled with 3,800 pounds -- that's some serious poundage for a compact SUV. Also, don't be alarmed when the engine shuts itself off at stoplights. The ride is soft, but the 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid never feels floaty and soaks up bumps with assurance. On the downside, the Vue Hybrid's electric power-assist system feels numb and imprecise.

Interior

The Vue Hybrid sports the kind of high-grade materials one expects to find in European cars, which makes sense given that the Vue is essentially a rebadged Opel Antara from GM's European division. Controls are simple and well marked, and an array of chrome-accented round shapes, from the gauges to the air vents and climate controls, lends a sense of style that's rare in this segment. Brushed-aluminum accents on the steering wheel, door panels, parking brake and shift knob add to the upscale ambience.

Front seat comfort is generally adequate, though some folks may find the seat cushions a bit short and the seats somewhat lacking in lumbar support. The comfy second-row seats recline and offer decent legroom. There are no prominent battery packs or other components to impinge on interior room, but the Vue Hybrid still musters just 56 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which isn't much for an SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid.

5(67%)
4(11%)
3(17%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Vue living up to mileage claims
Mark,09/24/2010
I have over 40,000 miles on my 2009 Vue Hybrid. Absolutely no problems and I am averaging 28.6 mpg. I like the way it looks and rides. Too bad it is not being continued.
Best Value...
B&NC,05/01/2009
Went to Hybrid to save fuel and help America. Enjoy the Saturn VUE Hybrid, since it offers more in terms of other Hybrids. The workmanship of vehicle is outstanding, with pleasant comforts, and automatic features. Leather seats are comfortable, and hold the body in position. Great handling in steering, and great acceleration if needed, mileage has been outstanding at 34mpg highway on occasion 30 to 32 regularly, and average 27mpg city.
European Styling and Engineering
Jack D.,04/03/2010
Love the vehicle. First Hybrid. Work for Car Rental company. Tried Escape Hybrid, Altima Hybrid, Prius. Previous 03 VUE trade in. V-6, AWD. The suspension on these VUE`s is excellent, and it survives mileage. Alignment is important. Love the independent suspension design. Now, that Saturn is gone, will go to Chevy Equinox, or GMC Midsize SUV. Waiting on Hybrid and hope, AWD. Interior is eye catching, durable.
Home run for Saturn!
AstroGeek,11/04/2009
As this was my first Saturn and my first hybrid purchase, I did considerable research before finally buying. I knew to expect a pretty decent crossover, but this little Vue Hybrid has exceeded every expectation! Being German-born and raised, I appreciate the smart, no- nonsense, 'European' interior styling - no useless fluff or silly eye candy here. The exterior is truly gorgeous; it grabs your attention unlike earlier Vues or most competitive offerings. Mileage so far has been outstanding: 1900+ miles driven on 3 1/2 18-gallon tanks of gas! Stop-and-go city driving is returning 25-28 MPG and highway 38- 40. In fact, with cruise engaged at 65 MPH, I easily top 42 MPG on level roads. Bravo GM!
See all 18 reviews of the 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
172 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid

Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid Overview

The Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: VUE Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn VUE Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,685.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,905.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn VUE Hybrid for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,868.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

