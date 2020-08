Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas

Comfort And Convenience Package Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audio System; AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth For Phone; Personal Cell Phone Connectivity To Vehicle Audio System Engine; Ecotec 2.4L 4-Cylinder; Hybrid Gold Mist Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Body-Color; Manual-Folding Seat Adjuster; 8-Way Power Driver Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Steering Wheel; 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Tan; Cloth Seat Upholstery Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic For Hybrid Universal Home Remote Visors; Driver And Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Washer Nozzles; Heated; Windshield Wipers; Front Intermittent; Rainsense This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid I4 with 108,137mi. This Saturn includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L 4-CYLINDER, HYBRID 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Saturn VUE Hybrid. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Saturn VUE Hybrid. A rare find these days. More information about the 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid: The base 2009 Saturn Vue XE represents a particularly strong value with its wide range of standard features and economical engine. The four-cylinder variant offers an EPA fuel economy rating of 25 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, while the new two-mode V6 rates achieves 28 mpg in the city and 31 mpg highway, making it the most fuel-efficient V6 SUV in the world. The Vue has a smooth, controlled ride and car-like handling, matched with an especially roomy interior and good towing ability for its size. Strengths of this model include Sharp styling, hybrid fuel economy, towing stability feature, extensive cargo space, standard safety equipment, and smooth ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GSCL93Z99S624733

Stock: 9S624733

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020