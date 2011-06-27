Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Vue living up to mileage claims
I have over 40,000 miles on my 2009 Vue Hybrid. Absolutely no problems and I am averaging 28.6 mpg. I like the way it looks and rides. Too bad it is not being continued.
Best Value...
Went to Hybrid to save fuel and help America. Enjoy the Saturn VUE Hybrid, since it offers more in terms of other Hybrids. The workmanship of vehicle is outstanding, with pleasant comforts, and automatic features. Leather seats are comfortable, and hold the body in position. Great handling in steering, and great acceleration if needed, mileage has been outstanding at 34mpg highway on occasion 30 to 32 regularly, and average 27mpg city.
European Styling and Engineering
Love the vehicle. First Hybrid. Work for Car Rental company. Tried Escape Hybrid, Altima Hybrid, Prius. Previous 03 VUE trade in. V-6, AWD. The suspension on these VUE`s is excellent, and it survives mileage. Alignment is important. Love the independent suspension design. Now, that Saturn is gone, will go to Chevy Equinox, or GMC Midsize SUV. Waiting on Hybrid and hope, AWD. Interior is eye catching, durable.
Home run for Saturn!
As this was my first Saturn and my first hybrid purchase, I did considerable research before finally buying. I knew to expect a pretty decent crossover, but this little Vue Hybrid has exceeded every expectation! Being German-born and raised, I appreciate the smart, no- nonsense, 'European' interior styling - no useless fluff or silly eye candy here. The exterior is truly gorgeous; it grabs your attention unlike earlier Vues or most competitive offerings. Mileage so far has been outstanding: 1900+ miles driven on 3 1/2 18-gallon tanks of gas! Stop-and-go city driving is returning 25-28 MPG and highway 38- 40. In fact, with cruise engaged at 65 MPH, I easily top 42 MPG on level roads. Bravo GM!
Hybrid System Questionable
I had a Honda Hybrid so I went with the supposed reliability of a Saturn Hybrid. The Service Hybrid light came on unexpectedly several months after buying it and hybrid system was not working.Took it to dealer and the Hybrid battery had a leak. Battery was replaced. Now 5 months later hybrid light back on and Red battery light came on, showing hybrid system not working and battery not charging at all. Other than long commutes on hwy, city driving mpg was poor at about 20- 21 mpg. Should be better. I now question the cars reliability?
