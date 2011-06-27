Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Vue living up to mileage claims Mark , 09/24/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have over 40,000 miles on my 2009 Vue Hybrid. Absolutely no problems and I am averaging 28.6 mpg. I like the way it looks and rides. Too bad it is not being continued. Report Abuse

Best Value... B&NC , 05/01/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Went to Hybrid to save fuel and help America. Enjoy the Saturn VUE Hybrid, since it offers more in terms of other Hybrids. The workmanship of vehicle is outstanding, with pleasant comforts, and automatic features. Leather seats are comfortable, and hold the body in position. Great handling in steering, and great acceleration if needed, mileage has been outstanding at 34mpg highway on occasion 30 to 32 regularly, and average 27mpg city. Report Abuse

European Styling and Engineering Jack D. , 04/03/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Love the vehicle. First Hybrid. Work for Car Rental company. Tried Escape Hybrid, Altima Hybrid, Prius. Previous 03 VUE trade in. V-6, AWD. The suspension on these VUE`s is excellent, and it survives mileage. Alignment is important. Love the independent suspension design. Now, that Saturn is gone, will go to Chevy Equinox, or GMC Midsize SUV. Waiting on Hybrid and hope, AWD. Interior is eye catching, durable. Report Abuse

Home run for Saturn! AstroGeek , 11/04/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful As this was my first Saturn and my first hybrid purchase, I did considerable research before finally buying. I knew to expect a pretty decent crossover, but this little Vue Hybrid has exceeded every expectation! Being German-born and raised, I appreciate the smart, no- nonsense, 'European' interior styling - no useless fluff or silly eye candy here. The exterior is truly gorgeous; it grabs your attention unlike earlier Vues or most competitive offerings. Mileage so far has been outstanding: 1900+ miles driven on 3 1/2 18-gallon tanks of gas! Stop-and-go city driving is returning 25-28 MPG and highway 38- 40. In fact, with cruise engaged at 65 MPH, I easily top 42 MPG on level roads. Bravo GM! Report Abuse