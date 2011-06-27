Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Consumer Reviews

Great car, but... lazerbeam , 09/19/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Mine is the turbo with automatic. The car is really fun to drive. Unfortunately the turbo failed (actually the waste gate servo)with 210 miles. Gets 28 MPG at 65 and 31 at 70 MPH as long as you don't put you foot into it. Use mostly for commute 70 miles round trip on interstate hwy. Primary complaint is the poor ergonomically interior design and lack of a few features. Window and mirror controls are under your elbow, should have been put on door along with electric door lock. Power seat only up up/down though it makes the seat go forward as you raise it up. Have manually adjust it back. Need vanity mirror on pass side. Ride is little rough but seats are very comfortable. Report Abuse

Lovin' it Matt , 05/22/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my Ruby Red Redline for my 40th birthday 3 months ago and have put about 1600 miles on it so far. I will be putting it away in the winter months. Gas milage is around 30 mpg - not much different than my 2007 Honda Accord v4. Top operation is not so tough as some suggest - I can put the top up and down while sitting in the driver's seat - still have to get out to close the trunk and lock the buttresses - but well worth the effort. Took the wife on a weekend trip and had plenty of trunk space with top down - just need to pack carefully. Gets lots of attention.

Great Ride! Lonnie Cardinal , 01/15/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We just got back from a 1500 mile road trip, absolutely no problems. I am six feet tall and there is ample room for me to drive in comfort. I also have a '63 Jaguar XKE roadster, and a '93 Miata, both of which are in very good condition, but the Sky will outperform either of them and do it in more comfort. The Sky attracts as much attention as either of the other two cars, and that says a lot ! Love the aceleration, and the car gets consistently better fuel mileage than the factory estimates. (30to 32 MPG) and handles like it is on rails. I am very satisfied with the automobile.

Great roadster with pzazz M LeVan , 01/25/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Yes - It's an Orphan now!.. Too bad GM wasn't able to keep Saturn viable - So now The Sky is a collector car, and an exciting one at that. Sure, the interior and dash are plasticy, and there's hardly a place for sunglasses or 2 cups of Starbucks, but my God what a looker!..I knew the the top action was a little Rube Goldberg and the trunk is almost non-existent. But, after I drove one and checked it out, Wow! Plenty of grunt, nice quick steering, firm, sporting suspension- exhaust note a little timid, but sounds nice when you can hear it. And that styling..This is balls out the greatest. I owned a bunch of notable and not so notable cars. Raced some of them at Watkins Glen and Lime Rock.