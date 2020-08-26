Used 2007 Saturn Outlook for Sale Near Me

Outlook Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Saturn Outlook XE in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Outlook XE

    121,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Outlook XE in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Saturn Outlook XE

    157,971 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Outlook XE in Red
    used

    2007 Saturn Outlook XE

    153,675 miles

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Outlook XE in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Outlook XE

    131,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,080

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Outlook XE in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn Outlook XE

    195,873 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    137,078 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    102,518 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,970

    $2,336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    140,532 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,800

    $465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Red
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    172,088 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Red
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    163,959 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,593

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    151,055 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    166,020 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,599

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Black
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    153,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    159,063 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XE

    165,869 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    184,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XE in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XE

    148,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,989

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XE

    123,775 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,300

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn Outlook

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4154 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A whole lot for the price
Ken Sabo,01/23/2007
I consider this Saturn XR to be an outstanding vehicle. After pricing other comparable SUV's, you realize that you are getting a lot for your money. It is big, roomy, very comfortable and quiet. I love the styling that GM gave this SUV. I feel the interior is well thoughtout and made extremely well. When optioned out the Saturn XR is $10,000 to $12,00 less than a Ford Expedition. The 3.6 liter engine with the 6 speed automatic transmission has plenty of power to get this big guy moving up to speed easily. GM has definitely got a winner with this one.
