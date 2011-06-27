Vehicle overview

Some people will go to any lengths to avoid driving a minivan. Armed with this knowledge, manufacturers have been scrambling to produce large crossovers  vehicles that offer minivan spaciousness, SUV styling and a carlike ride. The latest addition to this segment is the 2007 Saturn Outlook, an all-new crossover sport-utility vehicle that seats up to eight passengers.

The Outlook is definitely a plus-size vehicle; in terms of dimensions, it just about matches those of a Chevy Tahoe. Buyers have the choice of two trims. Opt for the base XE trim and you get standard features like power windows and locks, cruise control and an in-dash CD player. The more luxe XR trim offers amenities like an eight-way power driver seat, faux wood trim and dual-zone climate control.

The 2007 Saturn Outlook gets its juice from a choice of 3.6-liter V6s that generate 270 or 275 horsepower. The engines boast excellent power, torque and fuel economy, and offer exceptional smoothness. At over 4,700 pounds, the Outlook is no lightweight, but its handling is impressive. Slide behind the wheel and you would think you were piloting a considerably smaller vehicle.

Within the Outlook's doors lies an attractive, useful interior. The cabin offers a three-passenger, 60/40-split third-row bench seat; it's comfortable for two adults, but isn't recommended for three. Two second-row seating choices are available: a 60/40 split bench seat that seats three, or two captain's chairs. Standard on both configurations is an innovative new feature called Smart Slide that makes access to the third row a breeze. With the flick of a lever, the second-row seat cushion flips up while the seatback slides forward, thus widening the path for those hoping to find a seat in back. Class-leading cargo capacity is another Outlook asset. With the second and third rows folded, the ute holds an impressive 117 cubic feet.

The 2007 Saturn Outlook -- which shares a platform with the pricier GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave -- is a solid entry, but it's in a segment that features many strong contenders. The Honda Pilot is slightly more affordable and offers an impressive degree of overall competence. And though a couple grand more expensive than the Outlook, the sporty Mazda CX-9 offers a lot more fun behind the wheel. However, neither of these vehicles can match the Outlook when it comes to cargo capacity. If accommodating lots of cargo isn't a priority, we'd recommend taking a look at the Honda and the Mazda. But if you're looking for a family hauler that's versatile enough to take on even the bulkiest loads, the Saturn Outlook shines as a top choice.