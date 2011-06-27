Used 2006 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews
ION Red Line is fast, fun
Got a used 2006 ION Red Line about 6 months ago, it was a nice find since not too many around. Engine design and performance is great, supercharger responds perfectly to deliver big acceleration. Sweet shifting 5-spd. Suspension seems solid. Absolutely fun to drive. Very generous headroom and legroom for tall driver. Completely reliable, no problems at all so far. On the outside, the ION Red Line looks similar to the regular ION coupe, but mechanically they live on different planets.
Bye Bye Si
I recently bought a RL and have been very pleased. It is rated at 205 bhp and unlike most cars that is what you will be getting at the wheels not the crank. In a straight line it will blow away a 06 Civic Si everytime. Also there are rumors that GM is releasing "Performance Upgrade" kits to boost the performance to 252 bhp and 240 lb/ft of torque.
The Redline Lives Up to It's Name
I have had my car for over a year now, and put nearly 19,000 miles on it. It is by far the best car you can buy for the price. I got mine for around 20k, with a killer trade in deal on my last car. This car beats 03 Mustang GT's no problem, and it gets twice the mileage! The supercharger whine is amazing, especially with the intake. I also got the thermal R&D exhaust, and it sounds really nice; unlike a Civic hatch. If you are looking to pick up a really good deal, now is the time. You can get a very high performance grocery getter for around 15k loaded.
ION
I got this car used. Only 27000 miles on it. Now it has 35000. It feels like new. it accelerates fast, it might not be the quickest car out there but for the price it's the best. I had no problems with it. I love this car. Some of the cons are rear view is minimal (because of the spoiler) and if you mess with the AC too much engine light will light up
HP to dollar value
This car must be the greatest well-kept secret on the market ! More features (Recaro seats, OnStar, audio) than Cobalt SS at less money ! Less than Neon or any asian tuner. Do yourself a favor, and check out this car.
Sponsored cars related to the ION
Related Used 2006 Saturn ION Red Line info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner