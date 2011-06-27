Used 2006 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews

ION Red Line is fast, fun ron , 01/25/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Got a used 2006 ION Red Line about 6 months ago, it was a nice find since not too many around. Engine design and performance is great, supercharger responds perfectly to deliver big acceleration. Sweet shifting 5-spd. Suspension seems solid. Absolutely fun to drive. Very generous headroom and legroom for tall driver. Completely reliable, no problems at all so far. On the outside, the ION Red Line looks similar to the regular ION coupe, but mechanically they live on different planets. Report Abuse

Bye Bye Si Black_RL , 12/14/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I recently bought a RL and have been very pleased. It is rated at 205 bhp and unlike most cars that is what you will be getting at the wheels not the crank. In a straight line it will blow away a 06 Civic Si everytime. Also there are rumors that GM is releasing "Performance Upgrade" kits to boost the performance to 252 bhp and 240 lb/ft of torque.

The Redline Lives Up to It's Name SaturnTuners , 07/16/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my car for over a year now, and put nearly 19,000 miles on it. It is by far the best car you can buy for the price. I got mine for around 20k, with a killer trade in deal on my last car. This car beats 03 Mustang GT's no problem, and it gets twice the mileage! The supercharger whine is amazing, especially with the intake. I also got the thermal R&D exhaust, and it sounds really nice; unlike a Civic hatch. If you are looking to pick up a really good deal, now is the time. You can get a very high performance grocery getter for around 15k loaded.

ION CG , 01/10/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got this car used. Only 27000 miles on it. Now it has 35000. It feels like new. it accelerates fast, it might not be the quickest car out there but for the price it's the best. I had no problems with it. I love this car. Some of the cons are rear view is minimal (because of the spoiler) and if you mess with the AC too much engine light will light up