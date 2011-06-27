  1. Home
Used 2006 Saturn ION Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.0
54 reviews
300,000 miles!!!

Hilary, 10/31/2015
3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
This car has lasted me so long still in fantastic condition. No major problems at all. Drives smooth, gas milage is amazing. I live in Michigan and it has got me through some tough winters too! I would recommend this car to anyone. I got it at a great price with only one prior owner. Just keep up on regular oil changes and such and this car could last you a lifetime

Have an '06 Quad coupe.........

dartyvagrant, 11/13/2014
This has been a fairly good vehicle. The anti-theft system is always a 'cloud over our heads'. Never know when it's going to engage and have to be reset. Wife driving-39-41 MPG, my driving at 80-85 MPH down to 32 MPG. The rear suspension is a joke! The same beam axle as the Citation of years ago. NOT independant rear suspension, ride in cramped rear seat not good. Front seats A-OK. A Chevrolet Cobalt in drag, and more money. The local Chevrolet dealer has performed all the campaigns (ign switch, power steering motor).

Want lemonade? Buy a Saturn

My 1st Saturn , 12/11/2006
I purchased my Saturn on 10/23/06. I was told that the ION 2 was the best fuel efficient vehicle on the market. I get only 24 MPG which most of my miles are highway. It also has slow take off. I am very disappointed in this vehicle. I have been given poor customer service and I keep getting the run around from the dealership. My next step is to contact the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General's office. If you are looking to buy a new car, don't buy a Saturn ION 2 unless you plan on spending double in gas per week.

Nice Sporty Car for over 50 crowd

Don, 08/12/2016
2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
Was looking for a Stick Shift car as I was getting tired of my 95 Prizm with 3 spd automatic (great car, but boring!). Found this on car site, price was right, had under 89K on the clock and was a 5 speed (!). Only a few cosmetic blemishes (crack in upper front fender, small hole in side of drivers seat, but ran strong. Over the next 15 months, have replaced; A/C Unit (bought car in winter, was unable to test, Compressor was broken, replaced under warranty), new rear shocks ($50 from RA, did myself), upgraded front brakes (drilled and slotted units from RA for $105, did myself), new front wheel bearings ($75 total from RA, did myself) lower control arms ($105 total from RA, again, did myself). Not all cars are perfect, but this one has been the most fun to drive since my 1978 Firebird I had in 1982. It has the gumption to get up and go on the highway AND, you can do the Supercharger upgrade from the Redline OR Cobal SS without doing anything special as the 2.2 will handle the extra power without strengthening the valve train or crankshaft. Looking forward to having fun with this car, and...love the back suicide doors! Everyone gets a kick out of them!

Great car for the money!

Austin Ozburn, 08/02/2016
3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
I love this car and I loved my 97 4 door Saturn just as much as this one. The car drives and handles great, but it doesn't ride like a Cadillac. There's plenty of room inside the car and in the trunk. Maintenance is cheap and easy if you know how to use U-Tube. I would definitely highly recommended this car to someone be it in good working condition.

