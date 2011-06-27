Used 1997 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews
5yrs later
I wrote a review below in 2007. Since then, i have had to do only the water pump, which started leaking only after i power flushed the coolant. Really can't believe how solidly this car was built. I also have the auto and wish i had a stick shift. And my car was a NYC car for the first 50K of it's life. But these cars were built for cold weather... overbuilt really. Anyone who has not seen the Top Gear Saab Tribute from a few months ago should head over to Youtube right now. Saab really did build a better car.. a car to last for decades. It's a dam shame what happened to them. Their attention to every detail, the quality of construction, and pride in engineering are inspiring.
Best Car Ever
With a few miles short of 270,000 I can safely say this is the best car I have ever owned. I bought this Saab new and have driven it 80-85% highway. Highway mileage driving at 75+ MPH is 28/29, well beyond original rating. I have put tires on it every 60-80K, oil every 5-6K, and exhaust systems every 70-90K. Beyond these, only a fuel pump and two clutches and scheduled maintenance. The best and still running like a top.
As great in 2012 as it was in '97
I actually have the automatic, which I bought in the name of practicality because I live in Los Angeles and I sit in hours of traffic every week -- but since buying the car, I half-wish I had a stick because this car is so much fun to drive. Originally from MA, the car's undercarriage rusted significantly before I bought it, which has caused a dearth of minor(ish) problems. Though, in the car's defense, none that you wouldn't expect to see on a 17-year-old vehicle with mostly original equipment. I have taken it from 82K miles a couple of years ago to about 107K today without any major repairs. Build quality, especially where the interior is concerned, is a bit lacking.
1997 Saab Aero Review
I purchased this used car as my everyday driver after my wife bought a 2003 Audi A6 2.7T. I paid top dollar for the car as it was in excellent condition. Required repairs for the car were minimal (at purchase, $440, including fluid changes, and shift shaft fixes). Since then, repairs and maintenance included new mufflers, oil and filters, a set of tires, wiper washer bottle, antenna, engine accessory belt, extra keys, alignment, light bulbs and brake pads, all told probably about $2400. The alignment probably should have been done at purchase. Accident repair was $808 from a pickup backing into the rear in a parking lot.
Ageless Styling
Great power for passing on the highway. Very comfortable inside but looks sporty outside, and handles much better than your run of the mill "near-luxury".
